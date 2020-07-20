Riviera River Cruises Offers Advisors Gift Card for Holiday Season Bookings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Riviera River Cruises July 20, 2020
WHY IT RATES: This incentive can be combined with other promotions, benefiting both travel advisors and their clients. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Riviera River Cruises is now offering travel advisors an incentive for new bookings on holiday season cruises departing in December 2020.
Travel advisors can receive a gift card valued at up to $250 for each cabin or suite booked on Riviera’s Yuletide Markets, Christmas and New Year’s cruises on Europe’s Danube and Rhine Rivers. The incentive can be combined with all other Riviera promotions, meaning advisors and their clients can both benefit.
“It may be summer now, but at Riviera River Cruises we’re looking ahead to the holiday season with a gift for travel advisors,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing North America. “For each cabin or suite booked on one of our Christmas or New Year’s cruises, you’ll receive a gift card valued at up to $250 – your clients will get to enjoy Europe’s cities and towns in their wintry splendor, and you’ll have a little extra to spend for those on your own gift list. Let us be the go-to cruise line for your clients’ holiday travels.”
Details of the incentive:
—Travel advisors will receive a gift card valued at $250 for each cabin or suite booked on a seven-night holiday cruise. These include the Christmas on the Blue Danube and Christmas on the Rhine River Cruises.
—Advisors will receive a gift card valued at $150 for each cabin or suite booked on a four- or five-night holiday cruise. These include The Danube’s Imperial Cities & Yuletide Markets, Enchanting Rhine & Yuletide Markets, New Year on the Blue Danube and New Year on the Rhine River Cruises.
—Available for all bookings made before cruise departure.
—Gift cards will be sent to advisors when final payment is received.
—Can be combined with all other promotions available from Riviera River Cruises, including the “Half Back” promotion available through July 31 (deposit reduced to $400 per cabin and returned as $400 shipboard credit on seven night-cruises; $250 shipboard credit on four- and five-night cruises).
Riviera River Cruises offers 20 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways, including dedicated departures for solo travelers with no single supplement. Its fleet is one of the youngest in Europe, with no ships older than six years.
Riviera’s cruises include spacious cabins and suites, fine culinary experiences from sumptuous breakfasts to four-course dinners featuring international classics and regional specialties and expert-led excursions to classic sights and lesser-known places.
Riviera guarantees exceptional value, promising never to add hidden surcharges or fees. Riviera also doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so the choice is up to guests.
For more information about Riviera River Cruises, call 888-838-8820 or visit https://www.rivierarivercruises.com.
SOURCE: Riviera River Cruises press release.
