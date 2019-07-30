Last updated: 11:02 AM ET, Tue July 30 2019

Royal Caribbean Altering Itineraries Due to Allure of the Seas Propulsion Issue

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood July 30, 2019

Allure of the Seas, cruise ship, bahamas
PHOTO: Royal Caribbean International's Allure of the Seas. (photo via Royal Caribbean International)

Royal Caribbean has announced that over 30 cruise itineraries have been changed as a result of propulsion problems with the Allure of the Seas ship.

According to CruiseCritic.com, the Allure of the Seas has been dealing with a propulsion pod issue that caused the ship to sail at reduced speeds.

The slower rate of travel has forced Royal Caribbean to alter the vessel’s schedule, which has also forced itinerary changes for other ships, including Oasis of the Seas.

“The itinerary modifications were due to a technical limitation on one of the ship's propulsion pods which lowers the maximum speed,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement to Cruise Critic.

“As a result of the slower travel, we must modify 30+ itineraries. Since we had to change Allure's itineraries, some ports would now have more ships than originally planned,” the statement continued. “So, to ensure our guests have a wonderful time in each destination with less crowds, we've rearranged the order some of our other ships will be visiting some of our destinations.”

As for when Royal Caribbean plans to fix the issues plaguing Allure of the Seas, the cruise line has not revealed any details. The ship is next scheduled for dry dock upgrades in March 2020.

Donny Wood
