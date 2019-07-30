Royal Caribbean Altering Itineraries Due to Allure of the Seas Propulsion Issue
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood July 30, 2019
Royal Caribbean has announced that over 30 cruise itineraries have been changed as a result of propulsion problems with the Allure of the Seas ship.
According to CruiseCritic.com, the Allure of the Seas has been dealing with a propulsion pod issue that caused the ship to sail at reduced speeds.
The slower rate of travel has forced Royal Caribbean to alter the vessel’s schedule, which has also forced itinerary changes for other ships, including Oasis of the Seas.
“The itinerary modifications were due to a technical limitation on one of the ship's propulsion pods which lowers the maximum speed,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement to Cruise Critic.
“As a result of the slower travel, we must modify 30+ itineraries. Since we had to change Allure's itineraries, some ports would now have more ships than originally planned,” the statement continued. “So, to ensure our guests have a wonderful time in each destination with less crowds, we've rearranged the order some of our other ships will be visiting some of our destinations.”
As for when Royal Caribbean plans to fix the issues plaguing Allure of the Seas, the cruise line has not revealed any details. The ship is next scheduled for dry dock upgrades in March 2020.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS