Royal Caribbean Announces Details for Explorer of the Seas Overhaul
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood September 24, 2019
Royal Caribbean released details of the upcoming $110 million amplification of Explorer of the Seas, which is scheduled to set sail with her new look in summer 2020.
Starting on May 7, 2020, the overhauled ship will offer seven- and nine-night itineraries to the best of Italy and the Greek isles, from Santorini to Mykonos and Crete.
After its European sailings, Explorer of the Seas will set course for the Caribbean for an array of five- and nine-night Eastern and Southern Caribbean voyages.
As part of the amplification, Explorer of the Seas added several new experiences, including The Perfect Storm waterslides, a reimagined poolscape, The Lime & Coconut poolside bar and more.
The new features complement the existing attractions like the FlowRider surf simulator and a Sports Court with basketball, rock climbing and mini-golf.
For the foodies on board, guests can savor flavors from around the world thanks to new venues added to the ship, such as Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen, Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, Johnny Rockets Express and a standalone Starbucks.
Other restaurants already on the vessel include Izumi, Chops Grille American steakhouse, Boleros Latin lounge, Schooner Bar and more.
Other entertainment options added to Explorer of the Seas include glow-in-the-dark laser tag debuting in Studio B (which also doubles as an ice-skating rink), the overhauled Adventure Ocean program for younger guests and an exclusive teens hangout with a private outdoor deck and the latest in movies, gaming and music.
The overhaul is part of Royal Caribbean’s investment of more than $1 billion across 10 ships in four years, dubbed the Royal Amplified fleet modernization effort.
