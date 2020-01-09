Royal Caribbean Cancels Five 2021 Cruises for Dry Dock
January 09, 2020
Royal Caribbean International has canceled five Liberty of the Seas cruises in early 2021 due to an extended dry dock. The canceled departure dates are Feb. 14, Feb. 21, Feb. 28, March 7 and March 14, 2021.
“All of our guests have been informed and we are working with them to offer alternative cruises to make sure they enjoy their well-deserved vacations,” the company said in a statement.
The renovation of the 12-year-old ship is part of Royal Caribbean’s $900 million modernization project called Royal Amplified.
Digital innovations include frictionless check-in, stateroom technology and a new mobile app. New features include specialized pool spaces, experiential dining and nightlife concepts, in addition to attractions like Sky Pad, an out-of-this-world virtual reality, bungee trampoline experience.
The 154,407-gross-ton Liberty of the Seas accommodates 3,798 passengers, double occupancy.
