Royal Caribbean CEO Breaks Down Importance of COVID-19 Vaccines
March 02, 2021
As the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 shutting down the cruise industry approaches, Royal Caribbean CEO Richard Fain talked about what the company is doing to prepare for an eventual return to sailing in the United States.
Fain first spoke about the coronavirus vaccine and the impact it’s having on our society by slowing the spread. He said that before sailings can fully resume, the vaccinations have to become more widespread.
The Royal Caribbean CEO said he is unsure whether vaccines will be required for guests when sailings resume in the U.S., but officials are leaning on science for answers. Crew members serving on each of the cruise line’s vessels will be required to receive the shots.
Royal Caribbean is mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all passengers and employees on its recently announced Israel sailings. The cruise line will host three- to seven-night escapes visiting the Greek Isles and Cyprus onboard its new Odyssey of the Seas vessel, with tickets available for purchase on March 9.
When Odyssey of the Seas debuts, it will be the fifth ship in the company’s portfolio to return to service, with Royal Caribbean’s brands already serving destinations in Singapore, the Canary Islands and Italy.
Fain also spoke about what would happen if a confirmed case of coronavirus was found on board a ship, going into detail about the isolation and contact tracing protocols already in place on all vessels currently sailing.
With the experience from resuming sailings in some regions, Royal Caribbean has positioned itself to be ready for an eventual return to sailing in the U.S.
