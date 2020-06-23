Last updated: 10:39 AM ET, Tue June 23 2020

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Extends Suspension of Cruising

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Theresa Norton June 23, 2020

Ship built for the Galapagos
Silversea hopes to restart cruising Aug. 22 with the Silver Origin in the Galapagos. (photo via Silversea Cruises)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. brands canceled cruises through Sept. 15 for most of its ships, in accordance with an announcement last week by the Cruise Lines International Association to suspend ocean sailings from U.S. ports.

The corporation said the suspension excludes sailings from China, which are canceled through the end of July, and cruises to Bermuda, suspended through Oct. 31, 2020.

The move affects Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises. Virtually the entire cruise industry is at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting travel restrictions.

RCL’s luxury brand, Silversea, outlined varying return dates, starting with the newly built Silver Origin on Aug. 22 in the Galapagos Islands.

“While we have suspended all current voyages with your well-being in mind, we understand that you may be waiting to travel once again,” Silversea posted on its website. “A common trait among all those with a passion for discovery: rough waters only strengthen our yearning to explore the authentic beauty of our planet.”

Silversea posted the following dates it expects ships to return to service.

Silver Origin: Aug. 22, 2020, in the Galapagos

Silver Spirit: Sept. 3, 2020, in Northern Europe

Silver Whisper: Sept. 8, 2020, on a transatlantic crossing from Barcelona to New York

Silver Muse: Sept. 10, 2020, for a transoceanic cruise from Seward, Alaska, to Tokyo

Silver Shadow: Sept. 13, 2020, in the Mediterranean

Silver Moon: Oct. 2, 2020, in the Adriatic roundtrip from Venice

Silver Explorer: Oct. 20, 2020, on a Caribbean/Central America voyage

Silver Cloud: Oct. 28, 2020, in South America

Silver Wind: Nov. 11, 2020, in Antarctica

