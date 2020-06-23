Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Extends Suspension of Cruising
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Theresa Norton June 23, 2020
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. brands canceled cruises through Sept. 15 for most of its ships, in accordance with an announcement last week by the Cruise Lines International Association to suspend ocean sailings from U.S. ports.
The corporation said the suspension excludes sailings from China, which are canceled through the end of July, and cruises to Bermuda, suspended through Oct. 31, 2020.
The move affects Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises. Virtually the entire cruise industry is at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting travel restrictions.
Seabourn Announces Exciting New Itineraries for 2021 and 2022Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
MSC Cruises Confirms 2020-21 Fall and Winter ProgramCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line Cancels Operations Through Sept. 30Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
CLIA Extends Suspension of Cruising From US Ports Until SeptemberCruise Line & Cruise Ship
RCL’s luxury brand, Silversea, outlined varying return dates, starting with the newly built Silver Origin on Aug. 22 in the Galapagos Islands.
“While we have suspended all current voyages with your well-being in mind, we understand that you may be waiting to travel once again,” Silversea posted on its website. “A common trait among all those with a passion for discovery: rough waters only strengthen our yearning to explore the authentic beauty of our planet.”
Silversea posted the following dates it expects ships to return to service.
Silver Origin: Aug. 22, 2020, in the Galapagos
Silver Spirit: Sept. 3, 2020, in Northern Europe
Silver Whisper: Sept. 8, 2020, on a transatlantic crossing from Barcelona to New York
Silver Muse: Sept. 10, 2020, for a transoceanic cruise from Seward, Alaska, to Tokyo
Silver Shadow: Sept. 13, 2020, in the Mediterranean
Silver Moon: Oct. 2, 2020, in the Adriatic roundtrip from Venice
Silver Explorer: Oct. 20, 2020, on a Caribbean/Central America voyage
Silver Cloud: Oct. 28, 2020, in South America
Silver Wind: Nov. 11, 2020, in Antarctica
For more information on Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, Silversea Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS