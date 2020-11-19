Last updated: 04:32 PM ET, Thu November 19 2020

Royal Caribbean Extends Cruise Confidence Program

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Claudette Covey November 19, 2020

Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas
Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas. (photo via SergeYatunin/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Royal Caribbean extended its Cruise With Confidence cancellation program for bookings made by Jan. 31, 2021, for sailings before April 2022 for its Royal Caribbean International and Azamara brands and May 4, 2022, for its Celebrity Cruises brand.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Oprah will host a Girl

Six Holland America Line Ships Moving Toward US Waters

The Silver Moon during sea trials in August 2020,

Silversea Cruises Becomes Even More All-Inclusive in 2022

SeaDream I and II.

SeaDream Cancels Remainder of Its 2020 Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean Unveils 2022 Summer Caribbean Itineraries

ADVERTISING

The program enables travelers to cancel up to 48 hours prior to cruise departure and receive cruise credits for the fare.

The company will also continue to offer its Best Price Guarantee, which enables passengers to change the price and promotional offer on their reservation up to 48 hours before departure.

Additionally, it will continue to offer Lift and Shift through January 31, 2021, which lets travelers move their cruise to a similar itinerary departing on a future date as close as 48 hours prior to sailing.

The original price and promotional offer on the reservation will be protected, along with the length of the cruise and stateroom category.

“We want our guests to feel they can safely keep their existing cruise bookings or schedule new sailings, because this policy gives them more freedom and flexibility,” said Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Richard Fain.

For more information on Royal Caribbean International

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Kontiki Expedition's M/Y Kontiki Wayra

Kontiki Expeditions Joins Small Luxury Hotels of the World as...

Six Holland America Line Ships Moving Toward US Waters

Silversea Cruises Becomes Even More All-Inclusive in 2022

Carnival Ecstasy Helps an Injured Mariner at Sea

Uniworld Unveils ‘Christmas in July’ Cruises

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS