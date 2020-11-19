Royal Caribbean Extends Cruise Confidence Program
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Claudette Covey November 19, 2020
Royal Caribbean extended its Cruise With Confidence cancellation program for bookings made by Jan. 31, 2021, for sailings before April 2022 for its Royal Caribbean International and Azamara brands and May 4, 2022, for its Celebrity Cruises brand.
The program enables travelers to cancel up to 48 hours prior to cruise departure and receive cruise credits for the fare.
The company will also continue to offer its Best Price Guarantee, which enables passengers to change the price and promotional offer on their reservation up to 48 hours before departure.
Additionally, it will continue to offer Lift and Shift through January 31, 2021, which lets travelers move their cruise to a similar itinerary departing on a future date as close as 48 hours prior to sailing.
The original price and promotional offer on the reservation will be protected, along with the length of the cruise and stateroom category.
“We want our guests to feel they can safely keep their existing cruise bookings or schedule new sailings, because this policy gives them more freedom and flexibility,” said Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Richard Fain.
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS