Last updated: 05:47 PM ET, Thu April 16 2020

Royal Caribbean Extends Global Suspension Through June 11

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Janeen Christoff April 16, 2020

Royal, Caribbean, International
PHOTO: Voyager of the Seas. (photo via Royal Caribbean International)

In light of the ongoing health crisis, Royal Caribbean has announced that the cruise line is suspending global cruise operations through June 11, 2020.

In a statement, the cruise line said: “We are working with our guests to address this disruption to their vacations, and we are genuinely sorry for their inconvenience. We expect to return to service on June 12.”

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Carnival, Cruise, Line

CEO Says Carnival Corp. Has Funding to Survive 2020 and Beyond

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
JetBlue Airbus A320

Bailouts Are Limiting Airlines Ability to Cut Service

Airlines & Airports
A Qantas Airbus A380 in mid-flight

Qantas Explains Why Plane Was Full Easter Weekend

Airlines & Airports
ASTA President and CEO Zane Kerby

ASTA Details Its Latest Coronavirus Initiatives

Travel Agent

The cruise line had voluntarily suspended its sailings in March and planned to start sailing again on May 12.

While Royal Caribbean expects to return on June 12, some additional sailings will still be suspended due to port closures in various destinations.

The port of Singapore will remain closed through May of 2020, and Canadian ports will be closed until July 1, 2020.

Those passengers who have been affected by these changes are being provided with a 125 percent Future Cruise Credit to come back and sail with Royal Caribbean through December 31, 2021.

For more information on Royal Caribbean International, United States

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Carnival, Cruise, Line

CEO Says Carnival Corp. Has Funding to Survive 2020 and Beyond

Carnival Cruise Line

Viking Opens Bookings for New Mississippi River Cruises 2022-23

Crystal River Cruises’ Fleet Receives Green Award Certification

Carnival CEO Optimistic Cruising Will Return, Cites 'Strong' 2021 Bookings

Disney Extends Suspension of Disney Magic Departures Through June 7

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS