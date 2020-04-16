Royal Caribbean Extends Global Suspension Through June 11
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Janeen Christoff April 16, 2020
In light of the ongoing health crisis, Royal Caribbean has announced that the cruise line is suspending global cruise operations through June 11, 2020.
In a statement, the cruise line said: “We are working with our guests to address this disruption to their vacations, and we are genuinely sorry for their inconvenience. We expect to return to service on June 12.”
CEO Says Carnival Corp. Has Funding to Survive 2020 and BeyondCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Bailouts Are Limiting Airlines Ability to Cut ServiceAirlines & Airports
Qantas Explains Why Plane Was Full Easter WeekendAirlines & Airports
ASTA Details Its Latest Coronavirus InitiativesTravel Agent
The cruise line had voluntarily suspended its sailings in March and planned to start sailing again on May 12.
While Royal Caribbean expects to return on June 12, some additional sailings will still be suspended due to port closures in various destinations.
The port of Singapore will remain closed through May of 2020, and Canadian ports will be closed until July 1, 2020.
Those passengers who have been affected by these changes are being provided with a 125 percent Future Cruise Credit to come back and sail with Royal Caribbean through December 31, 2021.
For more information on Royal Caribbean International, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS