Royal Caribbean Extends Singapore Sailing Season
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood February 10, 2021
Royal Caribbean International announced Quantum of the Seas would extend its Singapore season following the success of the safe cruises pilot program.
Quantum of the Seas will be deployed for an additional three months in Singapore between March 22 and June 21, and residents can now book two-, three- and four-night Ocean Getaways aboard the groundbreaking ship.
In addition to enjoying the Royal Caribbean vessel’s activities, entertainment and dining, passengers will follow comprehensive health and safety protocols, including mandatory COVID-19 testing, reduced sailing capacity and physical distancing measures.
“We are thrilled to announce the extension of the sailing season and look forward to having guests experience first-hand our signature cruise vacation that has wowed local cruisers already, with many booking repeat visits,” Royal Caribbean Managing Director Angie Stephen said.
“Our close partnership with the Singapore Government has played an instrumental role in the success of these pilot cruises, and we remain committed to safeguarding the health and safety of our guests and crew during these additional sailings,” Stephen continued.
The Quantum of the Seas features onboard attractions, such as the RipCord by iFLY skydiving experience, an indoor sports and entertainment complex dubbed SeaPlex, robotic bartenders, 18 restaurant concepts and more.
Passengers sailing on the voyages will also adhere to the CruiseSafe Certification standards jointly developed with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). The cruise line also said it would cover COVID-19 related costs up to $25,000 per person for onboard medical expenses, any required quarantine and travel home.
