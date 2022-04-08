Royal Caribbean International Announces Historic Booking Day, Week
April 08, 2022
Royal Caribbean International announced that it set a pair of new records last week after recording its largest-ever single booking day and the highest volume booking week for the period between March 26 and April 1.
The surging demand and influx of new bookings come after a strong year for the recovering cruise line, which has hosted more than 1.5 million guests since January 2021.
"The enthusiasm and excitement for the successful return of cruising is undeniable. We could not have reached this incredible milestone without the unwavering support of our loyal guests, our valued travel advisors and partners, and the Royal Caribbean International team around the world," RCI President and CEO Michael Bayley said in a statement. "Everyone has made an incredible impact and contributed to this accomplishment in every single way."
The records arrive amid a trio of major milestones for RCI, including the inaugural season of the new Wonder of the Seas, the keel-laying ceremony for the first Icon Class ship, Icon of the Seas and the start of construction for Utopia of the Seas, which will be the next Oasis Class ship and first of its class to be powered by LNG (liquefied natural gas).
According to RCI, the record-smashing bookings were received through its website, call centers and travel advisor partners with the support of its sales team.
The cruise line continues to encourage travelers to redeem their future cruise credits as the industry rebounds.
