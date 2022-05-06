Royal Caribbean Launches Contest to Name Godmother for Wonder of the Seas
Royal Caribbean International announced a contest on TikTok to name the Godmother of the cruise line’s newest wonder, Wonder of the Seas.
TikTok users in the United States can now take part in the #SearchForWonderMom contest by nominating a mom who inspires those around them to discover, wonder and make memories.
Submissions are open through May 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and the winner will be announced on Royal Caribbean’s TikTok this summer. To enter, users must follow @RoyalCaribbean, share why their nominee would be the ideal Godmother, upload the video with the original #SearchforWonderMom contest audio track and tag @RoyalCaribbean and include #SearchForWonderMom and #Contest.
“The role of a Godmother is an important and longstanding maritime tradition, and it began with naming prominent public figures to now recognizing everyday heroes like moms,” Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley said.
“With a combination of brand-new adventures and signature favorites across entertainment, thrills, dining and nightlife, Wonder of the Seas is designed to inspire wonder and awe in children and travelers of all ages,” Bayley continued. “Moms do just that and more day in and day out.”
The winning Godmother will have the honor of bestowing a blessing of safekeeping on the ship during its naming ceremony in Port Canaveral, Florida, in December. As part of the honor, the Godmother and their family will sail on an exclusive voyage to the cruise line’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.
The seven-night Caribbean sailing will include accommodations in the Ultimate Family Suite, first-class flights, three nights in a five-star hotel before the cruise and up to $1,000 in spending money. In addition, four finalists will enjoy a seven-night cruise in a balcony stateroom for up to four guests.
Beginning in November, Wonder of the Seas returns stateside to its new year-round home in Port Canaveral, Florida, after a summer in Europe sailing in the Mediterranean. The ship will set course on seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, including Perfect Day at CocoCay, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Mexico and Honduras.
