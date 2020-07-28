Royal Caribbean Names Public Health Officer
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Theresa Norton July 28, 2020
Royal Caribbean Group has named Dr. Calvin Johnson as global head-public health and chief medical officer. In this new role created during the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson will lead the group’s global health and wellness policy, manage its public health and clinical practice, and determine the strategic plans and operations of its global healthcare organization.
“Calvin’s extensive experience in public health and clinical care will help us raise the bar on protecting the health of our guests, crew and the communities we serve,” said Richard Fain, chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “Calvin will also work closely with the newly announced Healthy Sail Panel to ensure we establish and implement leading health protocols and procedures.”
Dr. Johnson, most recently principal at Altre Strategic Solutions Group, is the former chief medical officer for Corizon Health, then the largest provider of correctional health care in the U.S., and for Temple University Health System.
He served as Secretary of Health for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania from 2003 to 2008 and was the medical director for the New York City Department of Health 1998-1999. He earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, a master’s of public health from Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Morehouse College.
“Calvin will add critical expertise in our mission to elevate the quality of care,” said Jennifer Love, Royal Caribbean Group senior vice president-safety, security, environment, medical and public health. “His appointment is a testament to our commitment to transforming healthcare for those we serve.”
