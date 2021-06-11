Royal Caribbean Not Changing Sailing Plans Despite COVID Cases
Royal Caribbean International Janeen Christoff June 11, 2021
Royal Caribbean is not changing its strategy on vaccination after there were recently positive cases on board a Celebrity ship.
Two guests onboard Celebrity Millennium tested positive despite a vaccine requirement onboard. The guests were asymptomatic, and those within close contact tested negative.
The guests were put into isolation and will be flown home by Celebrity via a private plane, according to a report on CNBC.
Celebrity Millennium was one of the first ships to set sail after the COVID-19 pandemic and has a fully vaccinated crew. All guests over the age of 16 are also required to show proof of vaccination and provide a negative COVID-19 test.
A passenger on board the ship told CNBC that the mood of guests did not change after the cases were discovered and that regular activities continued as normal onboard.
