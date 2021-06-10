Two Passengers on Fully Vaccinated Cruise Test Positive for COVID-19
June 10, 2021
Celebrity Cruises announced two passengers on the first North American cruise since 2020 have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to an official statement, the two guests were sharing a stateroom onboard Celebrity Millennium when they tested positive for coronavirus. The asymptomatic passengers were discovered during the required end-of-cruise testing and moved to isolation.
In addition to being monitored by the cruise line’s medical team, Celebrity said it was “conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation.”
The Celebrity Millennium ship returned to sailing with a fully vaccinated crew and guests, all of which had to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of Saturday’s departure from St. Maarten.
“This situation demonstrates that our rigorous health and safety protocols work to protect our crew, guests and the communities we visit,” Celebrity said in a statement.
The cruise line also revealed the passengers who tested positive would remain in St. Maarten until they test negative and offered assistance making travel arrangements when ready to return home.
Celebrity Millennium set sail last weekend with enhanced health and safety standards that were the culmination of more than a year of working with public health authorities, government agencies and its Healthy Sail Panel of scientific, medical and public health leaders.
