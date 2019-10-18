Last updated: 09:19 AM ET, Fri October 18 2019

Royal Caribbean Passenger Banned for Life After Dangerous Selfie

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Patrick Clarke October 18, 2019

Allure of the Seas, cruise ship, bahamas
PHOTO: Royal Caribbean International's Allure of the Seas in the Bahamas. (photo courtesy Royal Caribbean International)

Royal Caribbean International booted a female passenger from one of its ships and has banned her from sailing the cruise line for life after she was caught climbing over a balcony railing to pose for selfies.

According to Fox News, the unidentified woman was spotted by fellow passenger Peter Blosic during a recent Caribbean cruise aboard the Allure of the Seas.

"Just witnessed this on Allure. What an absolute IDIOT. You cannot fall off of a ship unless you are acting like a moron!" Blosic wrote in a post capturing the woman's reckless behavior. "I showed the concierge. The staff captain then wanted to meet with me and get a copy of the photo. We easily determined the cabin number since it’s on the hump."

The woman and her companion were removed from the ship when it docked in Falmouth, Jamaica, Royal Caribbean confirmed in a statement to Fox News.

Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300.

FBI Not Filing Charges Against Woman Who Boarded Flight...

Airlines & Airports
Passengers walking to their gates at Chicago

‘Serial Stowaway’ Strikes Once Again in Chicago

Airlines & Airports
Spirit Airlines Airbus

Drunk Passengers Delay Spirit Airlines Flight to Baltimore

Airlines & Airports
The runway at London City Airport

Climate Change Protester Disrupts Flight By Climbing On Top of...

Airlines & Airports

"Earlier this week on the Allure of the Seas a guest was observed recklessly and dangerously posing for a photo by standing on her stateroom balcony railing with the help of her companion," said Jonathon Fishman, manager of corporate reputation.

"Security was notified and the guests were later debarked in Falmouth, Jamaica, as a result of their actions and are now banned for life from sailing with Royal Caribbean."

"Sitting, standing, laying or climbing on, over or across any exterior or interior railings or other protective barriers" is strictly prohibited for safety reasons, according to the cruise line's guest conduct policy. In addition to risking injury or death, passengers who fail to comply face serious consequences such as removal from the ship and legal repercussions.

Earlier this year, Royal Caribbean banned a man for life after he was caught on video jumping off the 11th-floor balcony of the Symphony of the Seas while it was docked in Nassau, Bahamas.

For more information on Royal Caribbean International, Caribbean

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Corinth Canal, Greece

WATCH: Cruise Ship Navigates Tiny Corinth Canal

AECO's Arctic Cruise Conference Donates to Tara Ocean Foundation

Discover Australia and New Zealand With Seabourn

Silversea Cruises Unveiled 197 New Itineraries For 2021-2022

New Top-Deck Suites Debut on Sky Princess

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS