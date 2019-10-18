Royal Caribbean Passenger Banned for Life After Dangerous Selfie
Royal Caribbean International booted a female passenger from one of its ships and has banned her from sailing the cruise line for life after she was caught climbing over a balcony railing to pose for selfies.
According to Fox News, the unidentified woman was spotted by fellow passenger Peter Blosic during a recent Caribbean cruise aboard the Allure of the Seas.
Royal Caribbean passenger banned for life for dangerous selfie https://t.co/tzfXlik8wC pic.twitter.com/LocxRRWoSS— Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) October 18, 2019
"Just witnessed this on Allure. What an absolute IDIOT. You cannot fall off of a ship unless you are acting like a moron!" Blosic wrote in a post capturing the woman's reckless behavior. "I showed the concierge. The staff captain then wanted to meet with me and get a copy of the photo. We easily determined the cabin number since it’s on the hump."
The woman and her companion were removed from the ship when it docked in Falmouth, Jamaica, Royal Caribbean confirmed in a statement to Fox News.
"Earlier this week on the Allure of the Seas a guest was observed recklessly and dangerously posing for a photo by standing on her stateroom balcony railing with the help of her companion," said Jonathon Fishman, manager of corporate reputation.
"Security was notified and the guests were later debarked in Falmouth, Jamaica, as a result of their actions and are now banned for life from sailing with Royal Caribbean."
"Sitting, standing, laying or climbing on, over or across any exterior or interior railings or other protective barriers" is strictly prohibited for safety reasons, according to the cruise line's guest conduct policy. In addition to risking injury or death, passengers who fail to comply face serious consequences such as removal from the ship and legal repercussions.
Earlier this year, Royal Caribbean banned a man for life after he was caught on video jumping off the 11th-floor balcony of the Symphony of the Seas while it was docked in Nassau, Bahamas.
