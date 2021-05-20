Royal Caribbean Receives Over 21,000 Entries for Free Cruise Offer
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood May 20, 2021
Royal Caribbean International received over 21,000 entries after offering 999 free cruises for residents of the United Kingdom working in the emergency services, National Health Service (NHS), the social care sector and armed forces.
The 999 successful entrants were drawn through an independent ballot and are now scheduled to sail onboard Anthem of the Seas during a series of four-night Ocean Getaways taking place in early July.
For those who entered the contest and were not selected for the free cruises, Royal Caribbean is offering a 20 percent discount to Blue Light Card holders until June 14 for all of Anthem’s sailings from Southampton and Jewel of the Seas sailings from Cyprus, departing this summer.
“We have been blown away by the positive response and interest in our UK cruises and are excited to set sail again from Southampton,” Royal Caribbean vice president Ben Bouldin said. “The interest from NHS and emergency service workers has exceeded our expectations, and we are delighted to welcome 999 members of these professions, along with their families, on board in July.”
Once onboard the Anthem of the Seas, guests will experience the RipCord by iFly skydiving experience, multiple theaters, the Adventure Ocean area for teens, The Solarium and a wide selection of complimentary and specialty dining venues.
Last month, Royal Caribbean confirmed the return of sailings to the Mexican island of Cozumel, starting in June.
