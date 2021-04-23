Royal Caribbean Returning to Cozumel in June
Royal Caribbean has confirmed the return of sailings to the Mexican island of Cozumel, starting in June.
According to Riviera Maya News, officials from Royal Caribbean revealed the Adventure of the Seas would begin voyages from Nassau, Bahamas, on June 12 and make a stop at the SSA Mexico International Cruise Terminal in Cozumel on June 16.
The ship will be stationed at the port from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. before continuing on the remainder of its seven-day journey. When the vessel arrives, it will become the first to dock at Cozumel in over a year.
“The SSA Mexico International Terminal on the Island of Cozumel, who specialize in the reception of cruise ships, has been selected as the first tourist destination for the reopening of cruise navigation to Mexico, with which we feel honored and ready to give welcome in this long-awaited return,” a Royal Caribbean spokesperson told Riviera Maya News.
All passengers on board the Adventure of the Seas for its return to Cozumel will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and follow a strict set of health and safety protocols, both on the ship and during shore excursions.
Following the return of Royal Caribbean to Mexico, the cruise line said its ships would arrive weekly at Cozumel’s SSA Terminal, with more calls to be added in the coming weeks.
