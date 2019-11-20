Royal Caribbean Reveals Caribbean Sailings for 2021-22 Season
Royal Caribbean International revealed its busy plans in the Caribbean for the upcoming 2021-22 cruise season on Wednesday, opening up bookings on a plethora of upcoming voyages.
The cruise line confirmed that Symphony of the Seas and Allure of the Seas will sail alternating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries visiting Royal Caribbean's private island destination in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay. The ships will sail from Miami and Florida's Port Canaveral, respectively.
Allure of the Seas will depart for her winter season in November 2021 to make room for Harmony of the Seas, which will return to Port Canaveral to sail seven-night alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, each calling to Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Summer 2021 Caribbean sailings aboard all three ships are open for bookings as of Wednesday.
Oasis of the Seas will return to New York City for the 2021 summer season, Royal Caribbean announced, sailing from New Jersey's Cape Liberty. Meanwhile, Anthem of the Seas will spend the summer in Southampton, England before arriving in Cape Liberty in October 2021 to sail seven-night cruises to the Bahamas in addition to several Southern Caribbean voyages.
Bookings are currently open for sailings on Oasis of the Seas while Anthem of the Seas cruises will be available to book starting the week of December 2.
Vision of the Seas will sail 10- and 11-night Southern Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale during the winter season while Rhapsody of the Seas will sail from Tampa on seven-night Western Caribbean voyages. Bookings for both ships are open now.
Following a $116 million amplification, Freedom of the Seas will homeport in Cape Liberty for the first time in summer 2021, sailing to Bermuda and Canada along with Empress of the Seas, which will offer seven-night itineraries from New York City to Bermuda and select sailings including New England and Quebec City, Canada. Additionally, Empress will sail 10- and 11-night Canadian adventure cruises featuring Montreal.
Freedom of the Seas and Empress of the Seas will also offer exotic seven-night itineraries for winter 2021-2022 from San Juan, Puerto Rico featuring stops in Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands, Bridgetown, Barbados and St. George's, Grenada. Those bookings opened on Wednesday.
Enchantment of the Seas will homeport in Baltimore in summer 2021, offering five- and nine-night sailings to Bermuda and Perfect Day at CocoCay as well as eight- and 12-night sailings to the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay and the Southern Caribbean in the winter. Select fall sailings will include stops in Canada.
Brilliance of the Seas will spend fall 2021 sailing seven-night Canada voyages out of Boston. Those cruises will be available for purchase starting the week of December 2.
The newly-improved Mariner of the Seas will sail from Port Canaveral year-round, offering travelers three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay in the summer before transitioning to four- and five-night itineraries during the winter. Navigator of the Seas will also offer three- and four-night sailings to the Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay from Miami in the summer and Fort Lauderdale in the winter.
Sailings aboard Mariner of the Seas and Navigator of the Seas will open for bookings the week of December 16.
Finally, Royal Caribbean announced that Liberty of the Seas will sail roundtrip from Galveston, Texas in summer 2021, offering seven-night Western Caribbean cruises before moving to Miami for the winter, where she will sail three and four-night Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay itineraries. Liberty's seven-night itineraries are open for bookings as of Wednesday while the shorter winter itineraries will go on sale the week of December 2.
