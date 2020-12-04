Royal Caribbean Reveals European Lineup for 2022
Royal Caribbean International has announced its plans for Europe in 2022, revealing new ships and new itineraries that will take travelers from the Arctic Circle to the Mediterranean.
The cruise line's 2022 Europe season opened for bookings on Friday.
Royal Caribbean announced that Odyssey of the Seas will return to Rome, sailing seven- and nine-night cruises to the Greek Isles and Turkey, in addition to 12-night Holy Land sailings. Highlights will include Santorini, Mykonos, Athens and Rhodes, Greece; Ephesus, Turkey; Naples/Capri, Italy; and Haifa and Jerusalem, Israel. Meanwhile, the new Holy Land itineraries will call on Limassol, Crete, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Elsewhere in the Mediterranean, Brilliance of the Seas will sail seven-night cruises to Greece and Croatia and the Greek Isles. Starting in Venice (Ravenna), Italy, destinations will include Dubrovnik, Croatia and Athens as well as Mykonos and Santorini.
Plus, Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class will return to Barcelona in 2022 with Allure of the Seas setting sail for the Western Mediterranean on seven-night cruises that include stops in Rome, Naples/Capri and Florence/Pisa, Italy. The cruise line will also offer roundtrip sailings from Rome.
Vision of the Seas will sail new eight-night Western Mediterranean voyages for the summer and add shorter, five-night sailings for the fall starting in September 2022. Notable highlights of these sailings will include the French Riviera, including Toulon, France and Monte Carlo, Monaco; and Italy’s Cagliari, Sardinia and Palermo, Sicily.
Royal Caribbean's European Lineup for 2022 also includes Voyager of the Seas' inaugural Northern Europe season featuring seven-, 10- and 11-night adventures on the Baltic Sea sailing roundtrip from Copenhagen (May to June and August) and Stockholm (July). Destinations include Europe’s oldest medieval town in Tallinn, Estonia and culture-rich St. Petersburg, Russia.
Jewel of the Seas will embark on a new itinerary in September 2022, with nine- and 10-night sailings between Tarragona, Spain and Athens calling in Olympia and Santorini, Greece; Monte Carlo; the Amalfi Coast and French Riviera, among other ports. The ship will also offer a mix of 12-night itineraries from Amsterdam to places like Iceland, the British Isles, Arctic Circle and Norwegian fjords.
Finally, Anthem of the Seas is scheduled to return to its homeport of Southampton, England for the second consecutive year in May 2022. From there, the ship will sail seven-, 12- and 14-night cruises to Northern Europe, the Iberian Peninsula, Western Mediterranean and the Canary Islands.
Royal Caribbean unveiled its 2022 summer Caribbean itineraries last month. The cruise company also recently extended its Cruise With Confidence program.
