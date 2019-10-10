Royal Caribbean Reveals New Ship Name, Announces Chinese Homeport
October 10, 2019
Royal Caribbean International announced Thursday its fifth Oasis Class ship would be named the Wonder of the Seas and homeport in Shanghai, China.
At a global cruise industry conference in Shanghai, Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley revealed details of what will become the world's largest cruise ship when it makes its scheduled debut in 2021.
Wonder of the Seas will be the first Oasis Class ship to sail the Asia Pacific.
“Royal Caribbean is known for its innovation and constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, and an Oasis Class ship in China is proof of that,” Bayley said in a statement. “Wonder of the Seas will redefine the ultimate vacation and be revolutionary in her own right, and she marks one of Royal Caribbean’s most exciting chapters to come.”
“Royal Caribbean International has been a market leader in China for more than 10 years by consistently showcasing bold deployment strategies and driving growth of the new to cruise market,” Royal Caribbean Asia Chairman Dr. Zinan Liu said. “The deployment of Wonder of the Seas is a manifesto of new era for Royal Caribbean.”
Thursday also saw the Wonder of the Seas’ keel lowered into place at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, marking the start of the ship’s physical construction. The ceremony featured a 970-ton block lifted onto the building dock with a 1,400-ton crane.
When it debuts, Wonder of the Seas will become the largest cruise ship in the world and combine the seven-neighborhood concept of the Oasis class of vessels with a lineup of new experiences, imaginative dining, unparalleled entertainment and latest technology.
