Royal Caribbean to Sail in Alaska for 2022 President's Cruise

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International

Development project at Freeport announced
Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley. . (photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.)

Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines has picked the destination for its fifth annual President’s Cruise.

According to a post by Matt Hochberg on the Royal Caribbean Blog, the 2022 President's Cruise event will be on the Ovation of the Seas – the first time the celebration has been on one of RCCL’s Quantum Class ships – and will sail for seven nights starting June 24, 2022 to Alaska, visiting Juneau, Skagway, and Victoria, British Columbia.

A President's Cruise is open to anyone and is Royal Caribbean’s way of giving back, particularly to members of its Crown & Anchor Society loyalty club members. It is hosted by Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley, who spends the week interacting with guests, who also use the special cruise to interact with other loyalty club members that they are friends with – or have likely bumped into on previous sailings.

Hochberg noted that Bayley has surprised guests with A-list entertainment performances in the past, and there numerous other surprises and evens during the seven days.

Bayley sent an email to Crown and Anchor Society members to invite them on the trip although, again, the cruise is open for bookings to anyone.

"I hope you’ll join me, our dedicated crew members and the Crown & Anchor Society team on board. There are more details to come as we plan a full schedule of events, including live performances, immersive destination experiences and more,” he wrote according to the blog. "I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. We are so appreciative of your unwavering support and understanding during the last 20 months. A larger-than-life President’s Cruise is just one way we want to thank you."

Royal Caribbean dominated the cruise sector in the recent TravelPulse Travvy Awards, recognizing the best of the best in travel.

