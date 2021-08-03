Royal Caribbean Will Sail Full Fleet by Spring 2022
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Janeen Christoff August 03, 2021
Royal Caribbean International announced that it will be sailing its full fleet once again by the spring of 2022 and detailed the lineup of ships returning to service.
The next group of returning ships will be led by Oasis of the Seas, which will begin sailing seven-night itineraries from New York to the cruise line's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, in the Bahamas, starting on September 5, 2021.
Each ship returning now will sail with the same health and safety measures that have allowed Royal Caribbean ships to operate successfully in Alaska, Asia, The Bahamas, the Caribbean and Europe.
“We are excited and appreciative to be able to say with confidence when all of our ships will return, especially for travelers looking ahead to plan their getaways. More than 110,000 guests have cruised with us since December, and they’ve done so safely while enjoying the memorable vacations they trust we’ll bring to life,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “It’s been incredible to see families come together again onboard our ships sailing in the U.S., the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. And to know we’ll soon welcome more in a safe manner when our entire fleet is back by spring 2022 is wonderful.”
On November 19, 2021, Navigator of the Seas will arrive in Los Angeles. Ovation of the Seas will head back to Australia on December 13, 2021, to sail domestic cruises from Sydney, and Grandeur of the Seas will cruise from Bridgetown, Barbados on seven- and 14-night sailings starting as soon as December 5, 2021.
The full schedule of Royal Caribbean adventures is as follows:
Oasis of the Seas: seven-night Bahamas cruises from Cape Liberty, New Jersey, starting September 5; and seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Miami, beginning November
Liberty of the Seas: seven-night Western Caribbean cruises from Galveston, Texas, starting October 3
Serenade of the Seas: four- and five-night Western Caribbean cruises from Tampa, Florida, starting October 16; and seven-night Caribbean itineraries, beginning December
Explorer of the Seas: seven-night Southern Caribbean sailings from San Juan, Puerto Rico, starting November 7
Navigator of the Seas: three-, four- and five-night Catalina Island, California and Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico cruises from Los Angeles, beginning November 19
Grandeur of the Seas: seven- and 14-night Southern Caribbean sailings from Bridgetown, Barbados, starting December 5
Ovation of the Seas: two- to 10-night domestic itineraries in Australia from Sydney, beginning December 13
Brilliance of the Seas: four- and five-night Bahamas and Western Caribbean cruises from Tampa, starting December 16
Enchantment of the Seas: eight-night Bahamas sailings, and select 12-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean from Baltimore, starting December 23
Vision of the Seas: 10- and 11-night Southern Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, beginning January 24, 2022
Voyager of the Seas: seven- and nine-night cruises in Northern Europe from Barcelona, Spain, starting April 15, 2022
Radiance of the Seas: seven-night Alaska sailings from Vancouver, Canada, beginning April 29, 2022
Rhapsody of the Seas: seven-night Mediterranean and Greek Isles itineraries, sailing from Rome starting May 23, 2022
