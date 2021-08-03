Last updated: 05:35 PM ET, Tue August 03 2021

Royal Caribbean Will Sail Full Fleet by Spring 2022

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Janeen Christoff August 03, 2021

Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas
Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas. (photo courtesy Royal Caribbean)

Royal Caribbean International announced that it will be sailing its full fleet once again by the spring of 2022 and detailed the lineup of ships returning to service.

The next group of returning ships will be led by Oasis of the Seas, which will begin sailing seven-night itineraries from New York to the cruise line's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, in the Bahamas, starting on September 5, 2021.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Deck of sailboat during sunrise in calm water with island distant

Summer Ideal: Sailing the Maine Coast on a Windjammer

Carnival Mardi Gras pool and bar

gallery icon A Photo Tour Through Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand New...

MSC Meraviglia docked at her new homeport in Miami.

MSC Cruises Resumes US Sailings Out of Miami

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Sets Sail in the UK

Celestyal Crystal in Patmos

Celestyal Cruises Postpones Fall and Winter Sailings

Each ship returning now will sail with the same health and safety measures that have allowed Royal Caribbean ships to operate successfully in Alaska, Asia, The Bahamas, the Caribbean and Europe.

“We are excited and appreciative to be able to say with confidence when all of our ships will return, especially for travelers looking ahead to plan their getaways. More than 110,000 guests have cruised with us since December, and they’ve done so safely while enjoying the memorable vacations they trust we’ll bring to life,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “It’s been incredible to see families come together again onboard our ships sailing in the U.S., the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. And to know we’ll soon welcome more in a safe manner when our entire fleet is back by spring 2022 is wonderful.”

On November 19, 2021, Navigator of the Seas will arrive in Los Angeles. Ovation of the Seas will head back to Australia on December 13, 2021, to sail domestic cruises from Sydney, and Grandeur of the Seas will cruise from Bridgetown, Barbados on seven- and 14-night sailings starting as soon as December 5, 2021.

The full schedule of Royal Caribbean adventures is as follows:

Oasis of the Seas: seven-night Bahamas cruises from Cape Liberty, New Jersey, starting September 5; and seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Miami, beginning November

Liberty of the Seas: seven-night Western Caribbean cruises from Galveston, Texas, starting October 3

Serenade of the Seas: four- and five-night Western Caribbean cruises from Tampa, Florida, starting October 16; and seven-night Caribbean itineraries, beginning December

Explorer of the Seas: seven-night Southern Caribbean sailings from San Juan, Puerto Rico, starting November 7

Navigator of the Seas: three-, four- and five-night Catalina Island, California and Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico cruises from Los Angeles, beginning November 19

Grandeur of the Seas: seven- and 14-night Southern Caribbean sailings from Bridgetown, Barbados, starting December 5

Ovation of the Seas: two- to 10-night domestic itineraries in Australia from Sydney, beginning December 13

Brilliance of the Seas: four- and five-night Bahamas and Western Caribbean cruises from Tampa, starting December 16

Enchantment of the Seas: eight-night Bahamas sailings, and select 12-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean from Baltimore, starting December 23

Vision of the Seas: 10- and 11-night Southern Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, beginning January 24, 2022

Voyager of the Seas: seven- and nine-night cruises in Northern Europe from Barcelona, Spain, starting April 15, 2022

Radiance of the Seas: seven-night Alaska sailings from Vancouver, Canada, beginning April 29, 2022

Rhapsody of the Seas: seven-night Mediterranean and Greek Isles itineraries, sailing from Rome starting May 23, 2022

For more information on Royal Caribbean International, United States

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Deck of sailboat during sunrise in calm water with island distant

Summer Ideal: Sailing the Maine Coast on a Windjammer

gallery icon A Photo Tour Through Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand New Carnival Mardi Gras

Royal Caribbean Passengers Sailing to US Virgin Islands Must Be Fully Vaccinated

MSC Cruises Resumes US Sailings Out of Miami

Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Sets Sail in the UK

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS