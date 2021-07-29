Royal Caribbean CEO Talks About Keeping Guests, Crew Members Safe
July 29, 2021
Royal Caribbean Group CEO Richard Fain recently released another video for travel advisors discussing the continued COVID-19 outbreak and how the cruise company is keeping guests and crew members safe.
Fain said that while the pandemic has been devastating to the cruise industry as a whole, officials have learned from the experiences and implemented those techniques and strategies to help successfully restart sailings in 2021.
The three learnings the CEO spoke about included people being the key to success for the cruise industry—both passengers and employees—increased health and safety standards and setting ambitious goals.
“We wanted to be not only just as safe as the places, we wanted to be safer,” Fain said. “We established a goal of being safer on board than a ship on Main Street. We've shown that an ambitious goal can be achieved based on hard work and an unemotional review of the facts and the science.”
While Fain expressed concern about the Delta variant of coronavirus causing a major spike in the United States and around the world, he reminded travel agents about the extensive health and safety procedures implemented throughout the pandemic, starting with the formation of the Healthy Sail Panel.
Fain showed great pride as he claimed the cruise industry was back and operating safer than ever, with any confirmed cases of COVID-19 onboard Royal Caribbean ships being isolated and handled immediately.
