Royal Caribbean's Richard Fain Updates Travel Advisors in New Video

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Patrick Clarke December 03, 2020

Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean's Richard Fain

Royal Caribbean Group Chairman Richard Fain expressed confidence that continued progress on a COVID-19 vaccine could mean a faster return to cruising and a quicker recovery for the industry in a video update published on Wednesday.

While the takeaways were limited given the current and uncertain state of affairs, Fain did provide travel advisors and the traveling public with a reason for optimism.

"We are getting a clearer picture. Our hopes for a very early start-up have been dashed, but so, too, is speculation that this current state of affairs will last until the end of the range," Fain said. "I've said repeatedly that our goal is making cruising as safe or safer from the virus than on main street USA and we're making the effort now to ensure that day comes with appropriate speed and confidence."

Royal Caribbean has canceled all sailings through February 28, 2021.

"It's taking longer to get here than we had hoped but it's clearer and clearer that we are approaching that date," Fain added, also offering up some advice for travel professionals on how best to spend their time in advance of cruising's inevitable return.

"Wave period is just around the corner and we all need to gear up for the expected booking surge. Make sure you have the information you need to advise your clients and that you've prepared your strategy for reaching them," he said.

"The mood is generally negative today and there's much uncertainty. Our job and yours as travel advisors is to look beyond today and prepare for the brighter future that's becoming more and more obvious every day. Prepare to meet the pent-up demand from consumers needing a change of scenery and with a desire to vacation together again."

Patrick Clarke
