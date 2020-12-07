Save Big on North American Cruises in 2022
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Steamboat Company Lacey Pfalz December 07, 2020
The American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) and Victory Cruise Lines (VCL) have announced their itineraries for the 2022 season, with new routes and a $1,200 discount.
Guests can save up to $1,200 on their 2022 booking when they book before April 30, 2021.
These two cruise lines offer incredible North American cruises. Travel along some of North America’s most iconic rivers and discover the rich, unique history and scenic natural landscapes along these waterways.
One of the new American Queen Steamboat Company itineraries is the Scenic Gorges in Autumn cruise, which sails from Memphis to Chattanooga during October when the trees on the Appalachian Mountains turn vibrantly orange and red. The Boston to Nassau and Montreal to Detroit are also new itineraries with Victory Cruise Lines.
“After facing an unprecedented year that has deeply affected our industry, we are looking forward to welcoming back our guests aboard American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines to deliver a best-in-class experience that we are known for,” shares John Waggoner, Founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company ™. “With the debut of our newest vessels just around the corner, American Countess™ and Ocean Victory™ as well as our expanded on-board accommodations and culinary upgrades, it will provide an array of enhanced travel opportunities for our guests to explore. We are seeing a growing demand for close-to-home, domestic itineraries, and our dedicated staff has been diligently working to create a new lineup of U.S. itineraries that will serve this growing interest and appeal to a variety of travelers.”
The two cruise lines are now offering a complimentary drinks package for all guests. All cruises include a one-night pre-voyage hotel stay and excursions at top-rated ports.
Also included is the new flexible change policy, which protects a guest’s purchase should they wish to change their reservation up to 24 hours before their cruise.
For a full list of the 2022 itineraries, please visit AmericanQueenSteamboatCompany.com.
