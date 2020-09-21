Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Announces Two-Week Flash Sale
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Lacey Pfalz September 21, 2020
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours announced September 21 that it is offering a two-week flash sale on its river and ocean sailings for 2021.
Many other cruise lines, including Carnival, Regent Seven Seas and Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line have begun to launch massive sales campaigns, including free room upgrades and discounted or free airfare, in order to encourage travelers to start booking cruises now for 2021, a year that most cruise lines expect to be back into operation post-COVID-19.
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has joined that ever-growing list of forward-looking cruise lines and is offering a large discount on many of its most popular cruises.
Guests who book by October 4 will enjoy savings of $1,000 per suite on all 15-day Jewels of Europe sailings in 2021 and for National Geographic’s Cruising the Legendary Rivers of Europe on July 14, 2021.
For eight-day sailings, including all Gems of the Danube and two National Geographic sailings, guests can save $500 per suite in additional savings.
Scenic’s first Discovery Yacht, the Scenic Eclipse, is also offering $495 Premium or free Economy flights on nine of its 2021 sailings between April and September. Those included are the Mediterranean Treasures and Arctic in Depth tours.
The company already offers free flights, a free Deposit Protection Plan worth $125 in value and a $500 per person Pay in Full discount.
For more information, please visit ScenicUSA.com.
