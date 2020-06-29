Scenic Unveils 2021 European River Cruises and 'Book with Confidence' Program
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours June 29, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Scenic guests can select from a wealth of newly-announced European river cruises for 2021 with added peace-of-mind, thanks to a new 'Book with Confidence' program that offers reduced deposits and a Deposit Protection Plan. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has unveiled its 2021 'Hidden Wonders of Europe’s Rivers' collection and a new 'Book with Confidence' program. The 2021 offerings are detailed in a new digital brochure, available at www.scenicusa.com/brochures, and include two new French culinary cruises and several new excursions.
The new Book with Confidence program, offered on bookings made by August 31, 2020, provides guests with additional flexibility and peace-of-mind when planning their 2021 river cruise—reducing deposit amounts and including a free Deposit Protection Plan (value $125) with every booking.
Scenic has also added a few extra incentives for guests booking by August 31, 2020:
—Free economy flights on cruises of eight to ten days or savings of $1,200 per guest.
—Free premium flights on cruises of eleven days and longer or savings of $1,800 per guest.
—Diamond Deck guests receive an additional $250 savings on all cruises.
—Paying in full within 14 days of booking saves an additional $350 per guest or pay in full by August 31, 2020, for $250 per guest in savings on all cruises.
Scenic is also offering business class air for only $1,995 per guest and 50-percent Single Supplement on select European river sailings.
New for Scenic guests in 2021 are visits to World War I sites in Belgium’s Ypres and Passchendaele and two culinary itineraries highlighting French gastronomic delights with the Tastes of Southern France on the Rhône and the Flavours of Bordeaux itinerary cruising the Garonne.
The new culinary cruises include an onboard dinner prepared by Michelin star chef Didier Goiffon and a cooking class at three-star Michelin chef Georges Blanc’s restaurant. Guests can learn the family secrets of regional recipes with Scenic’s new ‘Ancestry of the Kitchen’ program. The program includes a series of authentic cooking classes held in the homes of locals including Dutch Apple Pie baking in Hoorn, Bulgarian Banica in Vidin and a traditional Portuguese bread-making experience.
Scenic is working closely with [European River Cruise Association] IG River Cruise, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and local and international Government Health agencies, to ensure developed protocols meet and exceed the latest regulatory requirements.
The five-star Scenic Space-Ships offer all-inclusive luxury experiences—from private butler service and unlimited complimentary beverages and spirits including mini-bar re-stocked daily, to six on-board dining options, a wellness area, fitness center and Salt Therapy Lounge (on most ships). And guests will never have to reach for the wallet or purse as everything (except a haircut or massage) is included: tips and gratuities, expert local guides, all Scenic Freechoice activities that allow for a more personalized vacation, plus Scenic Enrich events which are exclusive to Scenic and its guests.
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has grown over its 34-year history to include award-winning, all-inclusive river and ocean cruises, and handcrafted land tours that take participants to many of the world’s most fascinating destinations. Since 2008, Scenic has offered river cruises in Europe, SE Asia, Russia and Egypt on its fifteen Space-Ships. In 2019, Scenic introduced the world’s first luxury Discovery Yacht, the 228-guest Scenic Eclipse.
Sister brand Emerald Waterways has eight Star-Ships offering sailings on European rivers and Southeast Asia’s Mekong River. In 2021, the Emerald Azzura will be the first ship to launch under the new Emerald Yacht Cruises brand—a 100-guest superyacht that will ply the warm waters of the Mediterranean, Adriatic and Red seas.
Additional information can be obtained via travel agents; or in the US: scenicusa.com; phone 844-788-7985; or email: info@scenicusa.com.
SOURCE: Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours press release.
For more information on Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS