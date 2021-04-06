Seabourn Approved To Relaunch Luxury Cruises From Greece in July
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Theresa Norton April 06, 2021
Luxury line Seabourn and the Greek government are developing plans to restart cruises in the Mediterranean with a series of sailings round-trip out of Athens beginning July 3, 2021.
Seabourn Ovation will operate a series of seven-day cruises exploring ports throughout the Greek Isles. The voyages are scheduled to open for booking on April 12 to full vaccinated passengers.
Guests can book longer 14-day voyages, which combine two different seven-day voyages. One itinerary visits the ports of Agios Nikolaos, Rhodes, Mykonos and Nafplion as well as Limassol, Cyprus. The other itinerary will call at Patmos, Rhodes, Thira and Spetsai along with a call at Paphos, Cyprus. Each itinerary also includes a sea day.
“We’re grateful to the people of Greece for welcoming Seabourn back to the Mediterranean this summer,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn.
“Tourism is a vital part of our economy and our plans place a priority on health and safety to help restore traveler confidence to all, said Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis. “We are sure that once again all your guests will have the best experiences in Greece creating memories to last a lifetime.”
The cruises are open to any guests that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Fully vaccinated means a minimum of 14 days following the final dose of the currently approved COVID-19 vaccines. Proof of vaccination and the dates given will be required. Approved forms of documentation will be confirmed closer to time of departure and must be shown at the terminal prior to boarding.
Seabourn passengers will be required to comply with all health protocols that may be in place at the time of their departure. Travelers should check on travel requirements regularly, for both inbound travel and their return home, since policies continue to change based on the latest advice.
Additional initial preventive health measures under Seabourn’s “Travel Safe” program will also be in place, including health screening questionnaires, face mask requirements, physical distancing and capacity controls for indoor venues, as well as enhanced environmental sanitation and HVAC upgrades.
Seabourn is finalizing additional details for these voyages, including more information on the shoreside experiences. The brand will offer flexible cancellation terms as well.
Guests with existing 2021 Greek Isles bookings will be notified with specific details for their updated itinerary under the same booking number. Airfare is available for purchase at competitive rates using Seabourn’s FlightEase program, which includes complimentary transfers from the airport to the ship. Travelers can also book a private charter flight through Seabourn Private Air, which provides the ultimate in privacy and convenience.
