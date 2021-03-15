Seabourn Extends Flexible Cancelation Policy Through May 31
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Theresa Norton March 15, 2021
Luxury line Seabourn has extended its “Book with Confidence” policy through May 31, 2021.
For bookings made by May 31, 2021, on sailings departing by Dec. 31, 2021, guests can cancel up to 30 days before departure and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit (FCC) equal to the amount of the non-refundable portion of cancellation fees based on payment already received. The FCC will be valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book sailings departing through Dec. 31, 2022.
Seabourn has canceled select 2021 Europe departures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Seabourn Sojourn, Encore and Ovation are now scheduled to return to service on July 3, while Seabourn Quest is set to return on Nov. 7, 2021.
In addition, the policy includes a “Best Fare Guarantee,” so guests can request the lowest publicly available fare for their voyage in case fares are lowered on Seabourn.com following booking. The request must be received at least 30 days before the booked voyage departure date to apply. Compensation provided will be in the form of a shipboard credit, suite upgrade, fare reduction or other method.
For more information, contact a professional travel advisor or visit www.seabourn.com.
