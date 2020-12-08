Last updated: 11:12 AM ET, Tue December 08 2020

Seabourn Extends 'Book with Confidence' Policy

December 08, 2020

Luxury line Seabourn has extended its “Book with Confidence” policy through Jan. 31, 2021.

Travelers who book by Jan. 31 a cruise departing before Dec. 31, 2021, can cancel up to 30 days before departure and receive a 100 percent credit good toward sailings through Dec. 31, 2022. The future cruise credit will be valid for 12 months from the date of issue, giving travelers some flexibility about travel planning during the pandemic. For more details on “Book with Confidence,” click here.

“We realize some travelers are still trying to decide what their next Seabourn adventure will be, and we have extended our ‘Book with Confidence’ policy to give them more flexibility and peace of mind as they finalize those future travel plans,” said Steve Smotrys, vice president of global sales for Seabourn. “We look forward to welcoming our guests back on board to rediscover the extraordinary worlds we visit.”

The policy also includes a “Best Fare Guarantee,” so booked guests can request the lowest publicly available fare offered for their voyage if fares are lowered on Seabourn.com following the booking.

Seabourn also recently launched the “Signature Savings Event,” which offers savings, upgrades, complimentary Wi-Fi and half-price deposits on sailings in summer of 2021 and the winter and spring seasons of 2022. The promotion runs through March 1, 2021.

