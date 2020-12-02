Seabourn Launches 2021 Signature Savings Event
Seabourn, the ultra-luxury cruise line, launched the 2021 Signature Savings Event on December 2, 2020, giving future travelers a variety of bonuses to kickstart cruise travel.
The promotional benefits, based upon the individual voyage, include Ocean View Suite and Veranda Suite upgrades, up to $1,000 shipboard credit per suite, up to 900-minutes of complimentary Internet per guest and a 50% reduced deposit.
The event began on December 2, 2020 and ends on March 1, 2021. The participating itineraries are for the summer of 2021 and the winter and spring seasons of 2022.
The savings event may also be combined with other promotional offers, such as the cruise line’s “Early Savings Bonus” program for those who pay in full before February 1, 2021, which gives travelers an extra 10% off their base price.
“With the exceptional value and savings that our Signature Savings Event has to offer, we are encouraging our guests to make those travel plans that they have put on hold all year,” said Steve Smotrys, Seabourn’s vice president of global sales. “We know they are eager to pack their bags and travel to some of the most extraordinary destinations, all in the comfort and ultra-luxury style found with Seabourn, where the experience and people on board are unforgettable.”
The cruise line is also extending its “Book with Confidence” program to January 31, 2021. Travelers who book by then have the ability to cancel their upcoming cruise within thirty days of departure and will receive a future cruise credit.
Seabourn’s Signature Savings Event includes cruises across the globe, from Antarctica to Asia and beyond. All vessels are luxurious and come with complimentary wine and spirits. Seabourn is the official cruise partner for UNESCO World Heritage, with ports in the most popular destinations and lesser-known, but no less enchanting, destinations.
To see a full list of participating itineraries and terms and conditions, please visit Seabourn.com.
