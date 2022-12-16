Last updated: 11:09 AM ET, Fri December 16 2022

Seabourn Honored With 29 Top Travel Awards

Seabourn's second expedition ship
Seabourn's second expedition ship is named Seabourn Pursuit. (Rendering via Seabourn)

Luxury ocean and expedition cruise line Seabourn received 29 travel industry awards from major consumer and travel publications this year, including two of TravelPulse’s own Travvy Awards for best luxury cruise line (in which it earned silver) and for the best luxury cruise ship (receiving bronze).

Besides the Travvy Awards, which are voted upon by travel advisors, Seabourn was also recognized by publications across different categories. While not a complete list, these are some of the other most prestigious travel awards the cruise line received this year:

– Condé Nast Travel – Seabourn ranked on the Gold List and its Seabourn Encore ship was mentioned as one of The Best Cruise Ships in the World.

– Cruise Critic Editors’ Picks Awards – It was chosen for the Best Service and Best for Solo Travelers in the Luxury Category and was recognized as having the Best Cabins in the Expedition Category.

– Travel + Leisure – The World’s Best Awards gave Seabourn a ranking in the Top 5 Best Small Ship Ocean Cruise Line and Top 5 Best Midsize Ship Ocean Cruise Line categories.

– Travel Weekly’s Readers Choice Awards – Seabourn took home the title of the Best Cruise Line: Under 1,000 Berths.

– U.S. News & World Report Best Cruise Line Rankings – Like with the Travvys, Seabourn was recognized with Silver by the U.S. News & World Report in these three categories: Best Luxury Cruise Lines, Best Cruise Lines for Couples and Best Cruise Lines in the Mediterranean.

– USA Today 10Best Awards – The line took third place in the Best Ocean Cruise Line category and its Seabourn Ovation ship took second in the Best Small Ship for Dining category.

“I am so incredibly proud of the entire Seabourn family, both on board and ashore, and these honors reflect their dedication and commitment to deliver ‘Seabourn Moments’ and ensure our guests receive the best ultra-luxury travel experience at sea,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “This past year was truly incredible, with our entire fleet sailing and the launch of our first of two expedition ships. We are looking forward to 2023 and the many exciting adventures that are in store for us next year, particularly with the introduction of our second expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit.”

