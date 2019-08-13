Seabourn Introduces Luxury Private Air Service
Seabourn announced Tuesday it has introduced Seabourn Private Air, a new private chartered jet service available for private transportation to-and-from ports of call.
In addition, the Seabourn Private Air service will be available for mid-voyage overland options for cruises all over the world, with bookings opening August 15. The flights were designed for guests who prefer the luxuries and conveniences of private jet travel.
The Seabourn Private Air service will be able to accommodate groups of any size upon request, with available aircraft including light charter jets capable of carrying 5-8 passengers, mid-size jets sized for 7-8 passengers and heavy private jets with capacity for 9-16 passengers.
Prices for the new service will vary by itinerary and aircraft.
“Time is an incredible luxury and as an ultra-luxury travel operator for three decades, we are always seeking new ways to enhance our guest experience,” Seabourn senior vice president Chris Austin said in a statement. “Seabourn Private Air will provide a world of comforts and conveniences for Seabourn guests en route to or from their cruise of a lifetime.”
Seabourn also revealed amenities and services for the comprehensive packages include access to thousands of airports, Wi-Fi capability, valet luggage service, catering options, Seabourn-brand food and beverages on every flight, complimentary transfers and more.
Guests who utilize the Seabourn Private Air service pay for the aircraft rather than by the seat, so the more passengers on board, the lower the cost per person. The cost of the Private Air package is offered in addition to the cruise fare.
