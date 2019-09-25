Seabourn Reveals More Design Details For Seabourn Square
Seabourn is moving toward the launch of two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, set to begin cruising the world’s most coveted and remote destinations in June 2021 and May 2022, respectively.
Travelers on Seabourn Venture and her yet-to-be-named sister ship will find a wealth of masterfully crafted onboard spaces, including Seabourn Square, which is currently found on all five Seabourn ships and is a true guest favorite.
Renowned designer Adam D. Tihany has shaped public spaces that capture the romanticism of early explorers with the vibrant energy of present day, invoking a timeless sense of adventure while maintaining the familiarity of the venues that past guests have grown to enjoy.
A popular destination on every Seabourn vessel, Seabourn Square will be the true ‘living room’ of the line’s new expedition ships. It's an inviting sociable space where guests will find a charming European style coffee bar, Seabourn Square has been designed as an open, comfortable environment for guests to interact with onboard officers and the expedition team and engage in conversation with family and new friends.
The space is also home to the highly-trained Guest Services staff, who provide a range of concierge services such as general ship information, assistance with special service requests, port and travel information and more.
A selection of coffees are prepared by the skilled onboard baristas using beans roasted in Seabourn Square. For those feeling a bit hungry, Seabourn Square offers freshly made pastries and other on-the-go breakfast items in the morning, as well as an assortment of light sandwiches and desserts later in the day, along with a selection of artisanal gelati made on board.
Guests will also find a wide range of books in the adjoining library, with a host of titles on subjects such as adventure, expeditions and other topics of interest to enjoy while onboard. Staying current with the news is made easy with a selection of printed newspapers from around the world and tablets featuring the Press Reader news application available to browse each day.
In keeping with the design on its two most recent ships – Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation – the circular Guest Services concierge desks in Seabourn Square face outward, while wood-backed scalloped banquettes and lounge chairs designed as part of the Seabourn Venture collection by Tihany’s product arm encircle live-edge-wood coffee and side tables, creating intimate gathering spaces throughout.
Riveted leather wall panels envelop the room, echoing the handcrafted details of the furniture. Overhead, a circular patterned ceiling recalls the symmetrical composition of a compass, while thoughtfully curated bookshelves and expedition-themed artworks and accessories paint a picture of an explorer’s private home outfitted with mementos from past voyages.
In addition, the lounge will extend onto the aft of Deck 6, offering guests a variety of outdoor seating to relax and soak up the views, with fixed Swarovski telescopes enabling discovery from the comfort of the ultra-luxury expedition ship.
“Seabourn Venture and her sister ship will offer a variety of great spaces for guests to relax, revel in the experience, and get to know one another in our all-inclusive environment,” said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. “Seabourn Square is always a place with an underlying sense of community – where guests and our staff share stories from their lives and travels - and I’m certain it will be on the new expedition ships as well.”
Each new ultra-luxury expedition ship will feature 132 luxurious oceanfront veranda suites. Renderings of the new ships, suites and public spaces of the ship can be found in the link here.
More details about other dining, social venues and public spaces will continue to be revealed in the coming months. Itineraries for the first season of travel aboard Seabourn Venture are now open for booking on the Seabourn website.
SOURCE: Seabourn press release.
