Seabourn Unveils 'Extraordinary Expeditions' To Amazon and Antarctica
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Lacey Pfalz June 10, 2021
Seabourn has created two unique “Extraordinary Expeditions” to Antarctica and the Amazon for the 2022 and 2023 cruise seasons.
The cruise line’s Seabourn Venture expedition ship will sail on 10- to 21-day expeditions, with extended voyage options available for up to 30 days in length in both the Antarctic and the Amazon. Extraordinary Expeditions will feature an expedition team of 26 experts aboard each cruise, which will provide insight and knowledge about each destination’s history, geology, ecology and more.
Guests aboard the Chilean Fjords, Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands expedition will cruise between November 2022 and February 2023. It will begin in Chile and offer nine voyages with a range of 10-21 days in length. No matter which length cruise a guest chooses, they’ll be able to take Zodiac excursions, use the Seabourn Venture’s very own submarine, learn about recent research into the mysterious glacier-covered continent and encounter colonies of penguins.
In March and April of 2023, the Seabourn Venture will take a break from Antarctica and sail the Brazil & The Amazon itinerary, four 10-12 day voyages featuring visits to colonial centers, indigenous villages and the grand rainforest itself. The cruises will explore three of the Amazon’s main regions.
The first Extraordinary Expeditions aboard the Seabourn Venture will be exploring Norway on its Norwegian Winter voyages between December 2021 and April 2022.
For more information, please visit Seabourn.
