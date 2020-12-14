Seabourn Updates 2021 Alaska and British Columbia Season
Seabourn has updated itineraries and changed the schedule for its 2021 Alaska and British Columbia season between May and September 2021 on Seabourn Odyssey.
The entire season now consists of 18 seven-day Inside Passage voyages between Vancouver and Juneau.
The itineraries were revised to operate on a seven-day basis to meet the requirements of the framework for resuming cruise ship operations issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for sailings with U.S. port calls.
To accomplish this, the line has changed its deployment to rotating seven-day north and southbound itineraries between Vancouver and Juneau. A number of these voyages will explore Glacier Bay.
“We’re dedicated to delivering an authentic ultra-luxury experience in one of the most spectacular regions in the world, including remote, pristine ports that are difficult to access if you’re not coming by Seabourn-sized ships,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “At the same time, we are committed to meeting the CDC’s requirements to return to service and bring guests back to our ships in a safe and healthy model.”
Each week-long cruise will include glacier experiences in places like Glacier Bay, Hubbard Glacier or Tracy/Endicott Arm. Voyages also include the “Ventures by Seabourn” program of expedition-style experiences.
The updated Alaska and British Columbia season will re-open for booking as following:
Open for sale now:
Seven-day “Glaciers & Alaska Inside Passage,” Vancouver to Juneau. Departure dates: May 28, Aug. 6 and Aug. 20, 2021.
Seven-day “Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage,” Juneau to Vancouver. Departure dates: July 30 and Aug. 13, 2021
Open for sale on Jan. 2, 2021:
Seven-day “Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage,” Juneau to Vancouver. Departure dates: June 4, June 18, July 16, Aug. 27, and Sept. 10, 2021.
Seven-day “Glaciers & Alaska Inside Passage,” Vancouver to Juneau. Departure dates: June 11; July 9, July 23, and Sept. 3, 2021
Seven-day “Glacier Bay & Canadian Inside Passage,” Juneau to Vancouver. Departure date: Sept. 10, 2021
As a result of the deployment changes, Seabourn’s revised 2021 Alaska and British Columbia season will begin on May 28, 2021, and therefore, the line has canceled two voyages: the Pacific Coastal sailing scheduled for May 15, 2021, and the Alaska voyage that was set to depart May 21, 2021.
Seabourn will be communicating changes and specific details to guests and their travel advisors on the affected voyages.
