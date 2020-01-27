SeaDream Expands Caribbean Itineraries for 2022
Theresa Norton January 27, 2020
SeaDream Yacht Club will offer three cruises from Palm Beach, Fla., and the cruise line added a variety of stunning new itineraries for 2022.
“We wanted 2022 to be filled with surprises, to explore unexpected destinations,” said Andreas Brynestad, SeaDream’s executive vice president.
Two seven-night cruises will sail roundtrip from Palm Beach – a first for the company – with departures on Jan. 16 and Jan. 23, 2022. Additionally, Palm Beach is the embarkation port for an additional voyage that month that will conclude in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
SeaDream also opened reservations for 33 new 2022 West Indies voyages from January to April 2022.
For the first time in the company’s history, the luxury twin mega-yachts will sail to The Bahamas and Turks & Caicos. Among 17 new ports of call are Grand Turk and Providenciales, Turks & Caicos; Playa Rincon, Puerto Plata and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Sint Eustatius, Dutch Caribbean; Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S.V.I.; Long Bay, Beef Island in the British Virgin Islands; and Caja de Muertos and Boquerón, Puerto Rico.
Also new are six ports in The Bahamas: Clarence Town, Long Island; Staniel Cay, Exuma; Great Harbour Cay, Berry Islands; Norma’s Cay; Harbour Island; and Rose Island.
SeaDream is known for its twin 112-guest yachts, personalized service, five-star cuisine, intimate ports and onboard features such as Balinese Dream Beds to sleep under the stars and the watersports marina with water toys. Wine, premium drinks and gratuities are included in SeaDream’s fares.
