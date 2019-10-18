Silversea Cruises Unveiled 197 New Itineraries For 2021-2022
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Soheila Hakimi October 18, 2019
Silversea Cruises, an ultra-luxury cruise, announced today that 197 new itineraries will be added to their product offerings for 2021-2022. Currently Silversea's itineraries encompass all seven continents and feature worldwide luxury cruises to the Mediterranean, Caribbean, both Polar Regions and hundreds of fascinating destinations in between.
Designed by Silversea’s team of destination experts, the cruise line’s new voyage collection is said to offers unparalleled variety and many once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
Further, the 197 new itineraries, are made up of calls to 528 destinations in 92 countries, 28 of which are maiden calls.
"Our new summer 2021 & winter 2021/2022 voyages have been designed to satiate travellers’ curiosity, to unlock immersive experiences from pole to pole, and to take guests closer to authentic beauty of the world,” says Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s Chief Marketing Officer. “The variety of experiences on offer is simply unparalleled and unprecedented within the industry: from the new Holy Land voyage to an enhanced overnight call in Monaco for the Monte Carlo Grand Prix, the highlights of our cruise line’s new 2021/2022 collection will appeal to all discerning travellers.”
Highlights of Silversea’s new summer 2021 & winter 2021/22 voyage collection include:
- Captivating cultures and breathtaking landscapes of the Eastern Mediterranean - travellers will journey to Nazareth and Jerusalem in Israel on a voyage to the Holy Land in addition to Cyprus, Turkey, and Greece.
- Witness a life-defining natural phenomenon from a prime position near the Antarctic Peninsula - On December 4, 2021, a total solar eclipse will transform the skies over the last continent. Both Silver Wind and Silver Cloud will be perfectly placed to enable guests to experience this extraordinary spectacle. Aboard the same two ships, guests will enjoy 21 voyages to a total of 41 destinations in Antarctica.
- New Iceland and Norwegian Fjords voyages - as part of an enhanced season to Silverseas’s existing Northern Europe voyages, guests will have a chance to journey to a total of 122 destinations in Northern Europe. Two routes of note include the circumnavigations of Iceland which is said to showcase the diverse and spectacular scenery of the Land of Fire and Ice, while the second takes guests deeper into the authentic beauty of the Baltic Sea, visiting Tallinn, Helsinki, and Saint Petersburg.
- An Immersive Monte Carlo Grand Prix voyage - automotive fanatics will soak up the Principality’s electrifying atmosphere during this world-famous sporting event while also getting a chance to be immersed and enjoy the refined cultures of both the French and Italian Rivieras.
- An unforgettable crossing of the Northwest Passage - Silver Cloud will cross the Northwest Passage on a 24-night voyage, unlocking once-in-a-lifetime experiences for adventurous travellers between Kangerlussuaq (Greenland) and Nome (Alaska).
- Explore Australia’s Kimberley region. For the first time ever, guest will have a change to journey to the unique Kimberley coastline as part of a 12-voyage discovery of Australia and the South Pacific. Silversea’s guests will enjoy insightful lectures from an industry-leading expedition team before venturing ashore to discover aboriginal cave art, breathtaking geographical features, and a diverse array of wildlife. In the South Pacific, travellers will be able to explore beautiful reefs thanks to enhanced snorkel programs and new scuba diving experiences.
Silversea’s ultra-luxury ships offer guests the chance to experience superlative comfort with ocean-view suites, sumptuous cuisine that adapts according to the sailed region, and personalized butlers service. Further, all-inclusive amenities such as complimentary premium wines and spirits, speciality coffees, bottled water, juices and soft drinks served throughout the ship; an in-suite bar, stocked with guests' preferences; an in-suite 24-hour dining service; and unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi enhance ones onboard experience further ensuring the most enjoyable of voyages
