Silversea Offers Door-To-Door Limousine Service As Standard
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Theresa Norton July 22, 2021
Silversea Cruises has entered into an exclusive collaboration with Blacklane, the global chauffeur service, to offer its guests private executive transfers as standard.
Available on new full-fare bookings, the service enhancement will roll out across Silversea’s fleet on voyages departing from March 30, 2022. The private transfers are available in over 200 cities in over 50 countries.
Guests who book full-fare cruises, special combination fares, Grand Voyages, and full World Cruises can choose to be picked up at their homes in a private vehicle and transferred up to 50 miles to the airport or directly to the ship. The same service is available on the return. Transfers that exceed 52 miles are available at an additional cost.
“We are delighted to offer our guests a full door-to-door journey on all voyages, further enhancing our all-inclusive offering for guests’ convenience,” said Silversea President and CEO Roberto Martinoli. “Travelling with Silversea enables guests to enjoy outstanding comfort and convenience as they discover the world. With the introduction of Blacklane’s chauffeur-driven transfers, we are extending our trademark level of service to begin from the moment travelers leave their homes and end when they have returned. We have, once again, exemplified our commitment to exceeding travelers’ expectations.”
With the chauffeur service, Silversea is building on its all-inclusive offering, which is already among the most comprehensive at sea. In November 2020, the line introduced complimentary shore excursions, roundtrip air, and transfers between the airport and ship as standard on all voyages – both classic and expedition voyages – in its new 2022-23 itinerary collection.
For more information, click here.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Silversea Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS