Silversea Cruises Becomes Even More All-Inclusive in 2022
Silversea Cruises will become more inclusive than ever in 2022, adding free roundtrip air and transfers and at least one complimentary shore excursion in every port of call.
Since Silversea’s cruise fares going forward in 2022 will include shore excursions and roundtrip air, travel advisors will be eligible for a higher overall commission per booking.
As part of an exclusive pre-sale, Silversea’s new 2022-23 itineraries will go on sale to Venetian Society members Dec. 1. General sales will open on Dec. 10.
The 10-ship line – which operates classic luxury ships as well as luxury adventure vessels – revealed the extra perks when it announced its 2022-23 itineraries.
“Our expansive new collection of itineraries for March 2022 through May 2023, which will be the largest itinerary launch in Silversea’s history, features inspired voyages that have been carefully curated by our destination experts,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s president and CEO. “With the inclusion of roundtrip air and transfers, we are further enriching our all-inclusive offering, which is among the most broad-ranging in the ultra-luxury cruise sector."
The new collection of voyages is the line’s largest-ever itinerary release, with almost 12 percent more itineraries compared to the previous launch. The new collection includes 315 voyages across all seven continents, calling in 669 destinations in 114 countries, with 61 maiden calls.
Travelers can reserve their included shore excursions — as well as optional “Silversea Selected” shore excursions for an additional charge — from 180 days before sailing by accessing my.silversea.com. The cruise line’s Venetian Society members will get an additional 30 days to make their selection.
Business-class upgrades are also included in selected destinations and on selected voyages, such as the cruise line’s World Cruises and Grand Voyages. Those who make their own travel arrangements will receive a credit. Depending on the flight schedule, guests may also receive one or two hotel nights, or the use of a dayroom, included in the cruise fare.
