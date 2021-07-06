Silversea Releases Details on Ice-Class Conversion of Silver Wind
Silversea Cruises shared details about the conversion of Silver Wind into a luxury ice-class ship that will be the company’s fourth expedition vessel.
Silver Wind is undergoing refurbishments at the Remontowa shipyard in Gdansk, Poland. The redesign includes an ice-strengthened hull for cruising in polar waters and state-of-the-art technology upgrades. Silver Wind will be outfitted with a new advanced wastewater treatment plant, new food waste treatment facilities and new fuel-saving boilers.
The upgraded Silver Wind will embark on its maiden voyage Nov. 20, 2021, a 22-day journey to Antarctica, in time for a prime viewing position on the White Continent for a solar eclipse on Dec. 4, 2021.
“We are converting our beloved Silver Wind into one of the most luxurious expedition ships at sea to further expand and diversify our cold-water cruise offering,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s president and CEO. “With the backing of the Royal Caribbean Group, we are significantly investing in our ultra-luxury fleet to meet the burgeoning guest demand for voyage options in such breath-taking, remote destinations as Antarctica, and we have more exciting enhancements to come.”
Silver Wind will be fitted with a strengthened hull, ice-detector sonars designed for use on icebreaker vessels, 24 Zodiac motorized rafts and 14 kayaks.
With a reduced guest capacity of 274, Silver Wind will carry up to 28 expedition experts, who will share their knowledge during onboard lectures, guided Zodiac tours and on shore experiences. A photo studio with state-of-the-art equipment will be added in the space formerly occupied by a casino. The ship also will get a mudroom and a water-heating system in the ship’s swimming pool.
The 2018 refurbishment enhanced most public spaces, and now Silver Wind’s upper suites will be entirely redone with new furniture and carpets, as well as new walk-in showers to complement the bathtubs. Silver Wind’s Vista and Veranda suites will also be updated, including the installation of new walk-in showers.
Many of the ship’s public areas also will be refreshed, with repainted walls and ceilings in La Dame, La Terrazza, the Observation Lounge, the Panorama Lounge and the reception area. The gym and beauty salon will be refreshed too.
Silversea’s polar voyages include international roundtrip flights or air credit, business-class upgrades at reduced rates, in-country flights, pre- and post-cruise hotel night/s, or day-use hotel, transfers and luggage handling, expert expedition team for enrichment lectures, guided Zodiac and land tours, complimentary expedition gear including parka on select expedition voyages, multiple restaurants and in-suite 24-hour dining service including caviar, premium beverages in-suite and throughout the ship, butler service, onboard gratuities and unlimited Wi-Fi.
To view Silver Wind’s upcoming voyages, click here.
