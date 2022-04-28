Silversea Reveals Details of Silver Nova’s Asymmetrical Design
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Theresa Norton April 28, 2022
Silversea Cruises unveiled details on its 11th ship, Silver Nova, which is scheduled for delivery in 2023.
Built with an asymmetrical design, the new ship will offer new outdoor spaces with an unprecedented openness, including an outward-facing pool deck, an al fresco dining area and a sky bar with views from the ship’s aft.
“Silver Nova represents the next iteration of Silversea’s unique take on luxury, with an entirely new design approach that will enhance our guests’ cruise experience,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s president and CEO. “With her outward-facing, asymmetrical layout and her all-new outdoor venues, Silver Nova will offer our guests a brand-new way to connect and engage with each destination. Moreover, with her groundbreaking environmental credentials, Silver Nova will strengthen our position at the forefront of sustainable cruise travel.”
Silver Nova’s pool decks will have 280 sunbeds on decks 10 and 11. The horseshoe-shaped pool area will occupy space on the starboard side of the ship, affording unobstructed views from the swimming pool, the adjacent pool bar and the sunbathing areas.
At 1,400 square feet, the main pool is larger than on the line’s previous ships and has wide entrance steps and more shallow waters in which guests can sit. The pool bar is on Deck 10, while the uppermost level, Deck 11, forms an amphitheater-shaped structure with Deck 10. At its center, overlooking the port side, is an infinity edge whirlpool, named The Cliff Whirlpool.
Also on Deck 10 is The Marquee, a new al fresco dining venue on the port side, with sea views aft. The al fresco dining venue will welcome up to 220 guests and incorporate The Grill and Spaccanapoli, two of Silversea’s existing signature venues, which offer the “hot rocks” culinary concept and pizza. Due to its proximity to the swimming pool, The Marquee will welcome guests in a relaxed atmosphere, serving casual fare by day and offering dinner under the stars by night.
Also on Deck 10 is the Dusk Bar, a new open-air bar with views from Silver Nova’s stern.
Among her eight dining venues, Silver Nova will offer guests a selection of Silversea’s signature restaurants on decks 3 and 4, including La Terrazza, Atlantide, La Dame and Kaiseki.
Silver Nova is set to become the world’s first low-emissions cruise ship with advanced hybrid technology that utilizes fuel cells, emitting zero harmful emissions while in port, which Silversea says is an industry first.
Silver Nova will host up to 728 guests in 13 suite categories. Every suite has a private veranda. New aft suites will afford stunning 270-degree views of the destination. The ship also will feature Otium, the Roman-inspired wellness program, and S.A.L.T., its immersive culinary offering.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Learn More About the Adults-Only, All-Inclusive Hyatt Zilara Resorts
-
Experiencing Extraordinary Antarctica With Atlas Ocean Voyages
For more information on Silversea Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS