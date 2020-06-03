Silversea Unveils New Cruise Itineraries for 2021/22
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Jim Byers June 03, 2020
Silversea Cruises, the leading ultra-luxury cruise line, has unveiled 86 new itineraries for winter 2021/2022 and is opening an exclusive pre-sale to members of its Venetian Society—the cruise line’s loyalty program.
Departing between October 2021 and April 2022, the new voyages will call in 222 destinations in 67 countries, including eight maiden calls, with a focus on immersive new experiences for those well-travelled. The new itineraries will go on general sale from June 17, 2020.
“We are delighted to open this exclusive pre-sale on our new winter 2021/2022 voyages,” says Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our Venetian Society members have travelled the world extensively, experiencing new and unusual moments that capture the spirit of discovery and authenticity. Our destination experts have crafted our latest voyage collection with our guests in mind: from a maiden call in Manama, the vibrant capital of Bahrain, to an in-depth exploration of the Amazon River, and an endless number of adventures in between, the range and quality of experiences on offer is simply unique.”
In addition to maiden calls in Manama, Bahrain; Miyako, Japan; Makassar, Indonesia; Phillip Island, Australia; Kingstown, St. Vincent; Geelong, Australia; Vigan Salomague Port, the Philippines; and Puerto Bolivar, Ecuador; Silversea’s new winter 2021/2022 itineraries will include:
Iconic favourites and lesser-visited jewels, as part of the most extensive Australia & New Zealand program to date: 12 voyages aboard Silver Muse and Silver Shadow will take guests deeper into Australasia and its surrounds than ever before. While travellers will gain fresh perspectives of iconic destinations—such as Wellington, Milford Sound, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Auckland—they will also delve deep into the lesser-travelled jewels of Tasmania, Melanesia and Indonesia’s Java Sea, including calls in Fiji, New Caledonia, and Vanuatu, among others.
A diverse range of voyages in Asia, including an enhanced offering in Japan, deep discovery of Vietnam, and new itineraries to Indonesia and Papua New Guinea: Silver Moon, Silver Muse and Silver Shadow will take travellers closer to the delights of Asia in the winter 2021/2022 season. Guests will enjoy immersive discovery of Japan on four round-trip voyages from Tokyo, as well as alluring options in Southeast Asia, with a focus on captivating Vietnam, and unique experiences in Komodo, Makassar, and Bali, among others.
Feelings of exclusivity in the Caribbean, with an emphasis on the small islands, as well as calls at the classic destinations: Departing from both Fort Lauderdale and Bridgetown, Silver Spirit and Silver Whisper will journey through the Caribbean, unlocking the region’s authentic charm for guests in both small and iconic destinations. In the Eastern Caribbean, guests will discover the islands of St. Barts, Grenada, and St. Lucia, among others; while Mérida in Yucatán, Belize, Guatemala, and Honduras await in the Western Caribbean; and Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao will fascinate travellers in the south.
New itineraries in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, plus new adventures in the Indian Ocean’s iconic destinations of India, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar: A maiden call in Manama, the capital city of Bahrain, will highlight a new itinerary in the Persian Gulf aboard Silver Moon, while calls in Muscat, Luxor, Petra, the Suez Canal, Israel, and Rhodes will showcase the best of the Middle East for guests on another remarkable itinerary aboard the same ship. In addition, Silver Moon will also take guests to Phuket, as well as the temples of Yangon on a three-day call, Colombo, Cochin, New Mangalore, and Mumbai from Valentine’s Day in 2022.
A 74-night circumnavigation of South America aboard new ship Silver Dawn, with an unprecedented exploration of the Amazon River: Sailing round-trip from Fort Lauderdale, this Grand Voyage will take guests deep into the gems of South America, with multiple calls in Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil. A highlight of the voyage, guests will travel down the Amazon River to Manaus on the trip on a lifetime.
30 voyages aboard new ship Silver Origin, including longer holiday options of 10 and 11 days: The newly-launched Silver Origin will form deep connections between Silversea’s guests and the Galapagos Archipelago on 30 new voyages between October 2021 and April 2022. The acclaimed 7-day Western and North-Central itineraries will be integrated with two, longer holiday cruises: a 10-day round-trip voyage from December 18th and an 11-day New Year’s voyage from December 28th.
Silversea’s World Cruise, the Tale of Tales 2022: Journeying from 65°S to 65°N, Silver Whisper will visit 69 destinations across 32 countries, departing January 6, 2022. Accompanied by a celebrated line-up of illustrious creatives, Silversea’s guests will transit the Panama Canal, cruise the Chilean Fjords, step foot on land in Antarctica, walk among the spectacular wildlife of South Georgia, relax on remote beaches in the Seychelles, admire Petra in Jordan, discover the Holy Land and the highlights of the Mediterranean, before exploring the natural wonders of Northern Europe, as well as enjoying many more once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
On new bookings made before June 30, 2020, travellers will benefit from Silversea’s new Double Bonus offer, through which guests can reserve their voyage from just USD 1,000/CAD 1,250/BPS 750/EUR 900 per suite. Guests will also receive USD 1,000 to spend onboard. This offer is fully combinable with the Early Booking Bonus, and, for select sailings, qualifies for Silversea’s Cruise with Confidence policy.
