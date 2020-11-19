Six Holland America Line Ships Moving Toward US Waters
November 19, 2020
In a positive sign for the return of cruising, Holland America Line has started moving six ships toward U.S. waters.
That’s a step toward completing the requirements of the framework for conditional cruising outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), other government agencies and medical and science authorities.
The six ships are Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Westerdam, Zuiderdam and Noordam. They are heading to the U.S. from Europe, the Caribbean and Panama.
The ships must enter first a 28-day period of enhanced public health protocols for crew as prescribed by the CDC framework. It’s doesn’t mean there are any cases of COVID-19 on the ships.
“While there is still much work to be done, this is an important first step toward our goal of resuming cruise operations. Holland America Line will continue to work with the CDC on our eventual return to guest cruise operations,” the company said.
“As we coordinate these efforts, our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew, shoreside employees, and the people and communities our ships visit.”
The company asked for patience while it meets the CDC’s framework and said it will communicate more details on timing “as soon as possible.”
