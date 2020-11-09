Some Ocean Cruisers Considering Switch to River Cruising in 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Riviera River Cruises Claudette Covey November 09, 2020
Thirty-four percent of ocean cruisers are considering river cruise vacations in 2021, and 79 percent of those respondents are “more than likely to take a river cruise than an ocean cruise next year,” according to a study conducted by Riviera River Cruises.
The study was conducted as part of the line’s “Less Is More” campaign to promote river cruising’s myriad selling points – and providing travel advisors with the chance to win a free cabin on a 2021 river cruise.
Meanwhile, the survey also found that for 84 percent of respondents, “sharing the experience with fewer fellow passengers was a key reason to prefer river cruising, while being docked at a destination every day was an important consideration for more than 50 percent.” “In the past, there’s been little crossover between ocean and river cruising, with ocean cruising accounting for a significantly larger share of the market. Right now, however, we feel there’s an opportunity to showcase the benefits of river cruising to that audience, which previously may have discounted this form of travel,” said Marilyn Conroy, executive vice president sales and marketing North America for Riviera River Cruises.
“Our intent is to highlight that river cruising shares many of the aspects of cruise travel they love with additional benefits that address some of the concerns they may have about ocean cruising when ships begin to sail again. They don’t have to look away from cruising altogether – instead, they can look toward rivers as a fantastic alternative.”
To be eligible to win a 2021 Riviera River cruise, travel advisors should join Riviera River Cruises’ agent group on Facebook, follow Riviera on Instagram and sign on to the line’s agency portal on its website.
“One winner will be selected at random from advisors who complete all three. Join, follow and sign up by Dec. 31 to enter,” the line said.
