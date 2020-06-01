Riviera River Cruises Offers ‘Half Back’ Deposit and Shipboard Credit
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Riviera River Cruises Theresa Norton June 01, 2020
Through the month of June, Riviera River Cruises is offering travel advisors’ clients a reduced deposit that is returned as a shipboard credit.
Clients pay a deposit of $400 per cabin—half of the regular $400 per person deposit for a double-occupancy cabin—for any Riviera cruise in Europe from September 2020 through 2021. They will receive $400 back as a shipboard credit upon departure.
“As we see renewed interest in cruising the rivers and waterways of Europe, we’re offering travel advisors’ clients an extra incentive to book with us later this year or in 2021,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera’s executive vice president of sales and marketing-North America. “Riviera is the only cruise line that accepts bookings exclusively from advisors, and we hope this reduced deposit and shipboard credit help ease your clients’ decision to return to travel—it can even be combined with other current offers. Join us when we sail again.”
The offer can be combined with other promotions, including “Spring Forward” savings of up to $1,500 per cabin. It does not apply to single-occupancy cabins with no single supplement or to dedicated departures for solo travelers.
Riviera River Cruises offers 20 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways, including dedicated departures for solo travelers with no single supplement. Its fleet is one of the youngest in Europe, with no ships older than six years. Riviera doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks.
