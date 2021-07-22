St. Kitts Welcomes First Cruise Ship Since Pre-Pandemic
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz July 22, 2021
The two-island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis celebrated the return of cruise tourism to the country with the Seabourn Odyssey, which made its first port call today, July 22.
The Odyssey will continue porting at South Friars Bay, St. Kitts from now to October 2021. Live drummers and steelpan performances welcomed the ship, its passengers and its crew.
"Today is indeed a wonderful day for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis as we warmly welcome the luxurious Seabourn Odyssey to our shores," Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris said.
"Tourism is one of the main drivers of the economy, and therefore our plan is to reopen the destination for tourism and travel responsibly. We have implemented a phased approach to rebuilding the cruise sector aimed at supporting our local economy and providing our visitors with a safe and positive on-island experience."
Prior to the pandemic, the island nation was seen as an up-and-coming port destination, with cruise travel becoming increasingly important to the two islands’ economy and development. The nation was named the Cruise Destination of the Year by Caribbean Journal in 2020.
Other cruise ships will stop in St. Kitts and Nevis throughout the summer, including the Celebrity ships Summit and Equinox, the Allure of the Seas and the Symphony of the Seas.
To gain entry to the island, cruise ships must have all passengers and crew members over 18 years old fully vaccinated. All passengers, crew and children under 18 must test negative 72 hours prior to embarkation. Only ‘Travel Approved’ bubble tours and attractions will be offered to cruise passengers, like UNESCO World Heritage Site Brimstone Hill Fortress. Passengers will be encouraged not to interact with any residents.
For more information about the country, please click here.
