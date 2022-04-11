Star Clippers Launches New 2022-2024 Tall-Ship Sailing Brochure
Star Clippers lately released its newest brochure for the company’s authentic tall-ship cruise sailings, detailing its schedule of voyages from March 2022 through March 2024. The digital version of this latest brochure is available now, while a printed edition will become available this summer.
Its fleet of three boutique tall ships—Royal Clipper, Star Clipper and Star Flyer—offer unique year-round cruises, with itineraries in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Central America and across the Atlantic.
These completely up-to-date cruise vessels, loaded with modern amenities, are modeled after the historic, tall-masted ships that dominated the seas in centuries past. Star Clipper and Star Flyer are traditional clipper ships with 170-guest capacities, while the 227-guest Royal Clipper boasts the Guinness World Record for being the only five-masted, full-rigged sailing ship still in service today. All three elegant barks boast expansive teak decks, swimming pools, informal dining, piano lounges and tropical bars.
The fresh March 2022-2024 booklet contains a collection of exciting new adventures aboard Star Clippers’ majestic sailing ships, along with many time-tested, guest-favorite itineraries.
The 2022 and 2023 seasons will see some inspired alterations made to existing itineraries. The cruise line’s eponymous Star Clipper will join her sister ships in the Mediterranean this month after returning from Southeast Asia, kicking off the first season in five years since all three ships sailed together in this resplendent region.
In November 2022, Star Clippers will also return to Costa Rica, Nicaragua and the Panama Canal for the first time in eight years. These new, seven-day sailings round trip out of Puntarenas, Costa Rica, will take guests to see tranquil beaches on idyllic Isla Tortuga and such “deserted islands” as Isla San Jose in the Pearl Islands, along with quaint port towns in Costa Rica, Panama and Nicaragua.
Racing enthusiasts will be delighted to learn that Royal Clipper will once again offer the popular Grand Prix and St. Tropez Regatta voyages this year. A pair of available itineraries in May places guests in Monaco for the world’s foremost Grand Prix racing event, while a round-trip fall sailing from Cannes will transport guests to the world-famous St. Tropez Regatta.
The cruise line has also created special itineraries in the Caribbean, with Royal Clipper set to call on Martinique during its Mardi Gras celebrations, allowing guests to get immersed in the French-influenced Caribbean culture. Meanwhile, the Star Flyer’s Super Yacht itineraries will bring guests to experience St. Bart during the island’s popular Bucket Regatta.
Star Clippers also presents a set of special Grand Voyage itineraries, extended 12- to 19-night sailings around the Eastern and Western Mediterranean, now available aboard all three of its vessels. And, starting in 2023, all three ships will also be making transatlantic trips.
In April 2022 and 2023, Royal Clipper will offer 16- to 28-day itineraries that sail guests from Bridgetown, Barbados as far as either Lisbon or Rome. With a 20-night voyage in April 2023, the Star Clipper will transport eastbound passengers from St. John, Antigua to Malaga, Spain; while westbound crossings include a 24-night trip from Malaga to St. Maarten, a 28-night passage from Cannes to Barbados and a 15-night trip from the Canary Islands to St. Maarten.
As part of Star Clippers' special promotion, guests who book their tall-ship sailing adventures by May 15, 2022 (and are residents of North, Central or South America) will enjoy 10 percent off of their cruise fare, plus a $100 onboard spending credit and complimentary pre-paid gratuities, and will also find a bottle of champagne awaits them in their cabin.
For more information, visit starclippers.com.
