Tahiti the Right Way

Patrick Clarke July 15, 2019
A South Pacific sailing with Paul Gauguin Cruises is your ticket to a one-of-a-kind experience in the real Tahiti.
French Polynesia's largest island is filled with natural beauty, cultural gems and pleasant surprises. Consider a seven-day cruise of Tahiti and the Society Islands beginning in the capital city of Papeete, where guests can explore inviting parks and gardens as well as the bustling public market, pearl museum and much more.
Perhaps you'll be inspired to add a few days to your stay post-disembarkation to explore more of Papeete and the island of Tahiti, including its lovely resorts and spas.
Paul Gauguin Cruises also offers unique experiences in Tahiti Iti or "Little Tahiti," the smaller of the island's two landmasses. Guests will come face to face with the region's wild coastline as well as fascinating ancient petroglyphs and marae (temples).
The sparsely-populated landmass is ideal for visitors to Tahiti seeking to venture off of the beaten path. Check out local surfers as they look to conquer the famous waves off Teahupo'o or simply sit back and take in the splendid views of the larger Tahiti Nui.
Guests can also choose to boost their experience in Tahiti with shore excursions and trip enhancements such as a tour of the nature sanctuary at Bonjouir's Garden of Eden.
Tahiti is just one of the many amazing destinations Paul Gauguin Cruises can take you and you'll have the chance to experience each in the most authentic way possible while enjoying the luxury of sailing the m/s Paul Gauguin.
There's also never been a better time to book a 2020 voyage to Tahiti as Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering up to $500 Shipboard Credit per stateroom on select sailings during its "Dream in Blue" promotion. Book by July 31 and you can also take advantage of reduced deposits of just $250 per person.
For more information on all the ways that you can explore Tahiti with Paul Gauguin Cruises, contact your travel agent or visit PGCruises.com.
