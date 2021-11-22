The World Navigator to Host Tennis Champs for Antarctica Expedition
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Atlas Ocean Voyages Lacey Pfalz November 22, 2021
Atlas Ocean Adventures’ The World Navigator will host LegendsAbroad.com’s tennis-enthusiast Antarctic expedition cruise, where travelers will enjoy tennis legends John and Patrick McEnroe, who will play the first tennis match in Antarctica during the trip.
The trip is expected to depart on February 22 and end March 5, 2022. Tennis lovers can enjoy traveling with the McEnroe brothers, enjoy learning about the importance of Antarctica’s ecosystem to the rest of the world and enjoy the best of small-ship expedition cruising.
As part of the cruise, guests will be flown via private charter planes from Orlando, Florida to Ushuaia, Argentina, where they will depart on The World Navigator. Besides getting the chance to play a round of tennis with the McEnroe brothers, guests can visit penguins, enjoy active excursions and participate in workshops led by Antarctica scientists.
All guests must be fully vaccinated and be tested negative 72 hours prior to departure. Space is limited, so those interested in this cruise are recommended to book soon. Travel advisors who book this trip can also earn fifteen percent commission.
"I'm excited to travel to Antarctica and play my brother, Patrick, in the first-ever professional tennis match on the seventh continent, and to help raise awareness to the challenges facing one of the most remote and amazing places on the planet,” said John McEnroe. “This will be an epic adventure and a one-of-a-kind expedition."
To book, please contact support@legendsabroad.com. To learn more about Atlas Ocean Voyages, please click here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
For more information on Atlas Ocean Voyages, Antarctica
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS